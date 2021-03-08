 

Extension of the GardaWorld Final Offer for G4S plc

Extension of the GardaWorld Final Offer for G4S plc

The Board of G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) notes that Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”) has today extended its final offer to remain open for acceptance until 1.00 pm (London time) on 16 March 2021. GardaWorld had received 0.06% acceptances from shareholders as at 1.00 pm (London time) on 6 March 2021, and in addition GardaWorld holds approximately 1.55% of G4S’s issued share capital.

The Board of G4S has unanimously rejected the GardaWorld final offer.

The Board of G4S unanimously recommends that shareholders accept the superior final offer from Allied Universal of 245 pence per share, and in order to ensure the successful closing of the Allied Universal Offer, urges G4S shareholders to accept immediately. 

The announcement by GardaWorld today has no impact on the deadline for G4S shareholders to accept the Allied Universal Offer by 1.00 pm (London time) on 16 March 2021.

The GardaWorld announcement is available in the GardaWorld Documents section on https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers.

 

For further enquiries, please contact: 		   
Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189
 

Media enquiries 		   
Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483
Press office   +44 (0) 207 9633333

G4S Joint Lead Financial Advisers and Corporate Brokers
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
J.P. Morgan Cazenove


G4S Financial Advisers
Lazard & Co., Limited
Goldman Sachs International

G4S Legal Advisers
Linklaters LLP

Media Advisers
Brunswick

Notes to Editors
G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

