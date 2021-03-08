NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

8 March 2021

Extension of the GardaWorld Final Offer for G4S plc

The Board of G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) notes that Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”) has today extended its final offer to remain open for acceptance until 1.00 pm (London time) on 16 March 2021. GardaWorld had received 0.06% acceptances from shareholders as at 1.00 pm (London time) on 6 March 2021, and in addition GardaWorld holds approximately 1.55% of G4S’s issued share capital.

The Board of G4S has unanimously rejected the GardaWorld final offer.

The Board of G4S unanimously recommends that shareholders accept the superior final offer from Allied Universal of 245 pence per share, and in order to ensure the successful closing of the Allied Universal Offer, urges G4S shareholders to accept immediately.

The announcement by GardaWorld today has no impact on the deadline for G4S shareholders to accept the Allied Universal Offer by 1.00 pm (London time) on 16 March 2021.

The GardaWorld announcement is available in the GardaWorld Documents section on https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers.





For further enquiries, please contact: Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189



Media enquiries Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483 Press office +44 (0) 207 9633333

G4S Joint Lead Financial Advisers and Corporate Brokers

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

J.P. Morgan Cazenove





G4S Financial Advisers

Lazard & Co., Limited

Goldman Sachs International

G4S Legal Advisers

Linklaters LLP

Media Advisers

Brunswick

Notes to Editors

G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.