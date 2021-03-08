 

DGAP-News q.beyond receives reta award for Top Supplier Retail 2021

DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
q.beyond receives reta award for Top Supplier Retail 2021

08.03.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

q.beyond receives reta award for Top Supplier Retail 2021

- Best technology partner in the Enterprise Solutions category
- Prize jointly awarded to q.beyond with its customer Fressnapf
- Digital solution manages best-before dates and discounts via electronic price tags

Cologne, 8 March 2021 - The EHI Retail Institute has singled out q.beyond for this year's reta award for the best technology supplier to retailers. The specialist in Cloud, SAP and IoT solutions has been awarded the prize in the Enterprise Solutions category together with its customer Fressnapf in recognition of a mobile solution for the digital retail store.

For the award-winning project, q.beyond contributed digital technologies enabling Fressnapf to reduce its losses with perishable pet food, for example, and thus increase the sustainability of its goods cycle. "Together with our customer Fressnapf, we are developing solutions for smart processes and digital shopping experiences at the store. The reta award is one of the most important prizes in the retail sector and we are absolutely delighted that our digital innovations have now been awarded the prize for the best Enterprise Solution in 2021", comments Thorsten Raquet, a member of q.beyond's management. Alongside manufacturing and energy, retail is one of q.beyond's three focus sectors, in which it generates two thirds of its revenues.

Automatic discounts for goods before expiry of best-before dates

Staff at Fressnapf's pilot store at its headquarters in Krefeld record the best-before dates of perishable goods on a mobile basis by app. This data is collected in the "StoreButler". Fressnapf also uses this cloud and IoT platform offered by q.beyond to manage its electronic price tags. Within a matter of minutes, the platform updates all price tags at the digital store. This solution removes any need for the time-consuming process of rearranging and separating goods shortly before their best-before dates. Not only that, forward-looking price adjustments significantly reduce write-downs on expired goods and thus protect natural resources.

