OPDE Investment España, S.L. is considering its initial public offering while its 100% subsidiary OPDEnergy has engaged EIG to refinance its outstanding senior notes due 2024 and raise financing ...

8 March 2021. Madrid, Spain. In response to news having appeared in the Spanish press, OPDE Investment España, S.L. (the " Company "), OPDEnergy, S.A.U.'s (" OPDEnergy ") parent company, would like to confirm that it is considering an initial public offering (" IPO ") by way of a mostly primary offering to raise equity to partially fund the development of its pipeline of renewable energy projects in the short term.

