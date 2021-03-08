DGAP-Adhoc OPDE Investment España, S.L. is considering its initial public offering while its 100% subsidiary OPDEnergy has engaged EIG to refinance its outstanding senior notes due 2024 and raise financing ...
DGAP-Ad-hoc: OPDEnergy, S.A.U. / Key word(s): IPO
- OPDE Investment España, S.L. is considering a potential IPO by way of a mostly primary offering to raise equity to partially fund the development of its pipeline of renewable energy projects in the short term.
- OPDEnergy has separately engaged EIG to refinance its outstanding € and US$ senior notes due 2024 with new senior notes in a principal amount of up to €140 million.
- OPDEnergy's 100% subsidiary Otras Producciones de Energía Fotovoltaica has received acceptance from Marguerite to its non-binding offer and exclusivity agreement regarding the repurchase of Marguerite's 80% stake in three solar PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of 150 MW.
8 March 2021. Madrid, Spain. In response to news having appeared in the Spanish press, OPDE Investment España, S.L. (the "Company"), OPDEnergy, S.A.U.'s ("OPDEnergy") parent company, would like to confirm that it is considering an initial public offering ("IPO") by way of a mostly primary offering to raise equity to partially fund the development of its pipeline of renewable energy projects in the short term.
