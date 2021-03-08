 

Digital Cash enables cryptocurrency in physical retail

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 13:50  |  71   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchfish has created its own cryptocurrency Crunchcoins in an official Ethereum blockchain based test network and integrated it with Crunchfish's Digital Cash with the purpose to showcase cryptocurrency offline payments and interoperability in physical retail.

Digital Cash may be integrated with any of the current payment schemes - card, Real-Time Payment and closed-loop wallets - as well as the payment schemes of tomorrow - Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and cryptocurrencies.

Crunchfish has created its own cryptocurrency Crunchcoins to experiment and showcase that the world's cryptocurrencies may be used in physical retail by integrating Digital Cash in a digital offline wallet. Digital Cash is based on a patent-pending two-tier settlement architecture, first offline at the moment of payment followed by settlement online to move money between accounts. VISA has recently proposed this two-tier architecture for CBDC. The digital offline wallet manages an offline balance, which is locked at a corresponding virtual account at the bank or the payment service to guarantee that enough funds are available at the settlement online. The two-tier settlement architecture enables cryptocurrency with payment services interoperability, cross-scheme and cross-border, and that it may be used within retail in the world.

"Digital Cash with cryptocurrency enables offline payments and payment services interoperability. This creates the possibility for broad scale use of crypto within retail", says Paul Cronholm, Crunchfish's founder and CTO.
  

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency without any central regulating body where cryptographic methods are used to guarantee transactions with a distributed consensus by blockchains. Bitcoin and Ether from Ethereum are well known examples. Cryptocurrencies have often been used for speculative investments, which has made the exchange rates very volatile.

For more information, please contact:
Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB
+46 708 46 47 88
joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com 

Ulf Rogius Svensson, IR & Marketing Manager
+46 733 26 81 05
ulf.rogius.svensson@crunchfish.com

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

This information is information that Crunchfish AB is obliged to publish in accordance to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on March 8, 2021.

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/crunchfish/r/digital-cash-enables-cryptocurrency-in-physical-retail,c3301990

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14959/3301990/1383748.pdf

210308 - Digital Cash enables cryptocurrency in physical retail

https://news.cision.com/crunchfish/i/logo-text,c2885942

logo text

https://news.cision.com/crunchfish/i/payment-flower-shop,c2885943

Payment Flower Shop

 

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digital Cash enables cryptocurrency in physical retail STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Crunchfish has created its own cryptocurrency Crunchcoins in an official Ethereum blockchain based test network and integrated it with Crunchfish's Digital Cash with the purpose to showcase cryptocurrency …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Gulbrandsen announces global price increase for Aluminum Alkyls
TBEA Cloud Has Completed the Planning Scheme of the First "PV + Highway" Demonstration Project
Arttha Payments selected to modernize the core system for Indonesia's LinkAja eWallet Service
Elekta wins lawsuit against Livian GmbH
Aircraft Health Monitoring Market worth $5.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Worth $10,529.7 Million by 2025, says P&S ...
Clé De Peau Beauté Announces 2021 'Power of Radiance' Awardee
Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size Worth $6.3 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Firmenich Leads on Equality in the Workplace, Reaching Next Level of Global EDGE Certification
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:44 Uhr
Bitcoin, Öl, Carnival, Tesla, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Lufthansa, Tui, Infineon - Märkte am Morgen
07.03.21
Gold ist tot? Die Alternative ist nicht besser
06.03.21
Bitcoin, Aktien, ETF, Gold – Vermögen aufbauen und Rendite erzielen
06.03.21
DAX - Der Allzeithoch-Schock / US - Indices vor positiver Woche? / Gold - findet noch kein Boden!
06.03.21
Fonds, Aktien, ETF – Vermögen schlau ansparen
05.03.21
Tech-Crash? 3 Dinge, die ich jetzt zur Vorbereitung tue!
05.03.21
Tagesausblick-Livestream: Ausverkauf: Goldpreis vor großem Einbruch?
05.03.21
DER AKTIONÄR Nr. 10/21: Phönix aus der Asche - Diese 7 Aktien sind reif fürs Top-Comeback
05.03.21
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And Bitcoin Cash ETPs On Deutsche Boerse XETRA
05.03.21
3 Kryptowährungen, bei denen aus 10.000 US-Dolla 1 Million (oder mehr) wurden

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:50 Uhr
26.301
Bitcoin oder doch Shitcoin?!
07.03.21
5.001
Altcoins = die Bitcoin Alternativen Ethereum, Ripple, DASH, Litecoin, Monero oder Bitshares
07.03.21
32
Bitcoin: Kursziel 0,00 $ ;)
05.03.21
3
Extreme Bitcoin-Prognose : Kraken-CEO: Bitcoin könnte innerhalb einer Dekade die Marke von einer Mil
26.02.21
7
Geschehen an der Wall Street: NYSE-Korrespondentin Sandra Navidi: Im Gegensatz zu Gold sind Kryptowä