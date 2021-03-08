Charles River Laboratories to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that it will virtually present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 10th, at 10:20 a.m. ET. Management will present an overview of Charles River’s strategic focus and business developments.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Charles River website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay will be accessible through the same website after the presentation and will remain available for approximately two weeks.