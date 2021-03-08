 

Mastercard Accelerates Deployment of Digital First Solutions

Mastercard is expanding the Engage platform, offering customers easy access to a growing network of qualified technology and fintech partners that can quickly deploy Mastercard Digital First solutions. These solutions will enable customers to provide entirely digital payment experiences for consumers, from acquisition and card usage to management and engagement, with a physical card option.

“The expansion of Mastercard Engage is happening at a critical time when financial institutions and digital players are seeking to fulfill consumer demand for digital experiences but may not have all of the in-house capabilities to do so,” said Andrea Scerch, President, Consumer Products for Issuers. “Instead of merely supporting physical cards with digital experiences, we are powering consumer choice by building a robust network of qualified enablers that can help our customers quickly launch digital products from the ground up.”

The Mastercard Engage network includes partners that provide various components and integration capabilities across the Digital First customer journey to deliver a frictionless payment experience, including Signzy to support digital onboarding and instant eKYC services, Provenir to provide real-time risk decisioning, issuer processors such as Galileo, i2c and Marqeta, and end-to-end Digital First enablers Thales and Verestro.

Mastercard has a long history of working with technology and fintech partners to build the future of payments. The evolution of the Mastercard Engage platform demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to enabling customers in building out their digital first consumer journey.

The Mastercard Engage program is now open to support Digital First deployment, provide on-the-ground assistance as well as training through the Mastercard Academy, and promotion to Mastercard’s extensive customer base. Visit the Mastercard Engage website for more information.

QUOTE SHEET:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated business continuity solutions and seamless digital customer experiences that require minimal interaction,” said Arpit Ratan, Co-Founder and Business Head at Signzy. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Mastercard through the Engage program to support digital onboarding for digital first solutions.”

“Agility and innovation are key in a digital-first market and businesses need purpose-built technology designed to outpace market evolution,” said Larry Smith, Founder and CEO at Provenir. “We’re excited to bring Provenir’s real-time risk decisioning technology to the Mastercard Engage network to help deploy best-in-class solutions.”

