 

Funko Honored at 2021 Licensing International France Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021   

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, announced today that its Funko EMEA division has been awarded ‘Licensee of the Year’ at the 2021 Licensing International France Awards. The annual event was held virtually and brought together 250 global licensing industry executives.

The esteemed designation comes after several successful activations in France, Funko EMEA’s second biggest market in Europe after the United Kingdom.

“Thank you to the licensing industry in France for awarding Funko this prestigious award,” said Andy Oddie, Managing Director of Funko (EMEA). “We really appreciate the accolade, and this reflects our large investment in the market.”

Funko EMEA was also recognized as part of the ‘Best Promotion or Event’ Award. Warner Bros. Consumer Products collaborated with Funko EMEA on their Prince de LU x DC Comics x Funko activation.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, board games, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko)

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a WarnerMedia Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC:

DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. As a creative unit of WarnerMedia, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC Universe digital subscription service. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverse.com.



