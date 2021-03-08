Toll Brothers Apartment Living/The Davis Companies Joint Venture Opens The Bradford in Belmont, MA
Marking the Third Multifamily Community in the Boston Market for Toll Brothers Apartment Living
FORT WASHINGTON, PA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) (www.TollBrothers.com) the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental subsidiary, and The Davis Companies is pleased to announce the opening of The Bradford, a brand-new luxury community located in Belmont, Mass. The project marks the sixth partnership between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies.
The Bradford, a 112-apartment home community, offers a blend of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans across three buildings. Each apartment home includes a premier package of modern and contemporary finishes designed with attention to detail in mind. Residents enter their residences through a secure keyless entry system and are met with high-end features including wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, full size in-unit washer and dryer, and spacious walk-in closets. Select homes feature dens and balconies.
At The Bradford, residents will enjoy the community focused experience with boutique amenities such as a private courtyard with outdoor grills, roof deck with Boston skyline views, resident lounge and more. Included essentials such as included personal in-home WiFi, covered parking garage, and controlled access provide comfort and peace of mind to the residents.
“The Bradford is a great addition to the Belmont neighborhood that fosters a sense of community and home,” said Bill Lovett, Regional Director of Acquisitions and Development, Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Our boutique community, located just outside of Boston, offers residents a quiet retreat from the city and is unlike anything in the Boston area.”
Located within 15-minutes of Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville, The Bradford in Belmont resides in one of the highest-ranking Boston suburbs and offers a close-knit community experience. Residents are provided with convenient access to major highways (Routes 2, 95/128, I-90) and commuter rail and bus stations for easy urban access. Combining a top-tier public school system, 30,000 square feet of neighboring retail and restaurants, and scenic parks and preserved open spaces, The Bradford ensures that residents will be able to get a high-end living experience with the lifestyle to their choosing.
