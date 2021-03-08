 

Toll Brothers Apartment Living/The Davis Companies Joint Venture Opens The Bradford in Belmont, MA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 20:00  |  99   |   |   

Marking the Third Multifamily Community in the Boston Market for Toll Brothers Apartment Living

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) (www.TollBrothers.com) the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental subsidiary, and The Davis Companies is pleased to announce the opening of The Bradford, a brand-new luxury community located in Belmont, Mass. The project marks the sixth partnership between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies. 

The Bradford, a 112-apartment home community, offers a blend of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans across three buildings. Each apartment home includes a premier package of modern and contemporary finishes designed with attention to detail in mind. Residents enter their residences through a secure keyless entry system and are met with high-end features including wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, full size in-unit washer and dryer, and spacious walk-in closets. Select homes feature dens and balconies. 

At The Bradford, residents will enjoy the community focused experience with boutique amenities such as a private courtyard with outdoor grills, roof deck with Boston skyline views, resident lounge and more. Included essentials such as included personal in-home WiFi, covered parking garage, and controlled access provide comfort and peace of mind to the residents.

“The Bradford is a great addition to the Belmont neighborhood that fosters a sense of community and home,” said Bill Lovett, Regional Director of Acquisitions and Development, Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Our boutique community, located just outside of Boston, offers residents a quiet retreat from the city and is unlike anything in the Boston area.”

Located within 15-minutes of Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville, The Bradford in Belmont resides in one of the highest-ranking Boston suburbs and offers a close-knit community experience. Residents are provided with convenient access to major highways (Routes 2, 95/128, I-90) and commuter rail and bus stations for easy urban access. Combining a top-tier public school system, 30,000 square feet of neighboring retail and restaurants, and scenic parks and preserved open spaces, The Bradford ensures that residents will be able to get a high-end living experience with the lifestyle to their choosing.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Toll Brothers Apartment Living/The Davis Companies Joint Venture Opens The Bradford in Belmont, MA Marking the Third Multifamily Community in the Boston Market for Toll Brothers Apartment LivingFORT WASHINGTON, PA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) (www.TollBrothers.com) the nation’s leading builder of luxury …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
GameStop Provides Corporate Governance Update
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update on DCCR for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
TOLL BROTHERS ANNOUNCES CODY PLACE MODEL GRAND OPENING IN DOWNTOWN PALM SPRINGS
02.03.21
Toll Brothers Apartment Living/J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives Joint Venture Opens Carraway in West Harrison, NY
23.02.21
Toll Brothers Reports FY 2021 1st Quarter Results
08.02.21
Toll Brothers’ Website to Broadcast Its February 24, 2021 First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Live at 8: 30 a.m. (EST)