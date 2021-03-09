 

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Participation at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) announced today that James Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer, Karla Lewis, President, and Arthur Ajemyan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Reliance is scheduled to present virtually at 5:20 p.m. ET and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.rsac.com. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2020, Reliance’s average order size was $1,910, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at www.rsac.com.

CONTACT:
(213) 576-2428
investor@rsac.com

or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400




