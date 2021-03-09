Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Participation at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) announced today that James Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer, Karla Lewis, President, and Arthur Ajemyan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Reliance is scheduled to present virtually at 5:20 p.m. ET and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.



The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.rsac.com . In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.