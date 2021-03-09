AAON Announces Price Increase

TULSA, Okla., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) today announced a price increase of 4% on all AAON HVAC equipment. This price increase is a direct result of increased raw material and component costs, including stainless steel, galvanized steel and copper, which are up 30 to 50% compared to last year. The price increase is effective June 1st, 2021.



“As raw material prices have continued to rise considerably, this is also driving a 3 to 4% increase in our component costs. We intend to stay ahead of these inflationary pressures and must increase the price of AAON equipment,” said Gary Fields, AAON President and CEO.