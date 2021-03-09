Stratasys Introduces J5 DentaJet 3D Printer to Serve Growing Demand for Dental Solutions

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today introduced a new 3D printer that gives dental labs 3D printing efficiency paired with PolyJet’s realism and precision. The J5 DentaJet 3D printer is the only multi-material dental 3D printer, enabling technicians to load mixed trays of dental parts. The new 3D printer can produce at least five times more dental parts on a single mixed tray than competitive 3D printers, yet its compact footprint consumes only 4.6 sq. ft (.43m 2 ) of floor space.

Dental labs must produce several parts in multiple materials for either removable partial denture (RPD) applications or dental implant cases. For example, each implant case comprises a top and bottom rigid opaque model, a soft gingiva mask, and a biocompatible surgical guide. This requires three different materials, forcing technicians to either use multiple 3D printers or do separate 3D prints using different materials. The J5 DentaJet easily handles up to five materials, including support material.

The multicolor, multi-material J5 DentaJet also produces 3D-printed case presentations with realism previously only possible using time-consuming wax models. Now, designs can be produced digitally in a few hours. The high resolution of PolyJet materials means dentists can seat crowns and bridges in minutes due to the accuracy of the models – to 18.75 microns, or less than half the width of a human hair.

“Dental and orthodontic models have been growing their adoption of 3D printing but the process has remained too manual and time consuming,” said Stratasys’ Healthcare Vice President Osnat Philipp. “The J5 DentaJet advances the full digital transformation of dental modeling with the potent combination of automation with accuracy. The system runs largely unattended, and you can even produce a build tray with a wide variety of different models using several different materials. It’s a productivity monster.”

NEO Lab is a family-owned orthodontic lab in Andover, Mass. The company has been beta-testing the J5 DentaJet as a way to make life easier for its 120 employees as they serve 3,000 orthodontic and dental clinics across the country. CEO and Co-Owner Christian Saurman said they were interested in using the system to get a better-quality finish, but it’s also helped them efficiently handle large part volumes. “We produce 600 orthodontic appliances every day,” he said. “The DentaJet 3D printer is easy to use, can produce a lot of models in a single print, and we don’t spend much time post-processing the models after they come out of the machine. Our models go from printer to production floor faster than ever.”