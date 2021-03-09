 

At Home Group Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results on March 23, 2021

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 after market close on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-0789 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8562) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call along with related materials will be available online at investor.athome.com.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at investor.athome.com for 90 days.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 223 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

04.03.21
At Home’s Mary Jane Broussard Receives Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance
23.02.21
At Home Receives Recognition by Newsweek for Top Loyalty Program
22.02.21
At Home Debuts Exclusive Tracey Boyd Collection