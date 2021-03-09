At Home Group Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results on March 23, 2021

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 after market close on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-0789 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8562) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call along with related materials will be available online at investor.athome.com.