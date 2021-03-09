Bionano Genomics to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on March 23rd, 2021

SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2020 and to highlight recent corporate progress.



Conference Call & Webcast Details Date: Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Toll Free: 877-407-0784 International: 201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13717068 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143782

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Bionano website.