Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced the following:
Pursuant to a resolution adopted by our Board of Directors on February 24, 2021, and in accordance with Articles 180, 181, 182 and other applicable articles of the General Law of Commercial Corporations and Article 35 of the Company’s by-laws, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. invites its shareholders to the General Ordinary and General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on April 27, 2021 at 12:00 and 1:00 pm, respectively, in Salon Midtown Ballroom 3, 3rd floor of the Hilton Hotel, located at Av. López Mateos 2405-300, Col. Italia Providencia , Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, to discuss the following:
ANNUAL GENERAL ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING
MEETING AGENDA
- In compliance with Article 28, Section IV of the Mexican Securities Market Law, the following will be presented and, if applicable, submitted for approval:
- The Chief Executive Officer’s report regarding the results of operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, in accordance with Article 44, Section XI
of the Mexican Securities Market Law and Article 172 of the General Law of Commercial Corporations, together with the external auditor’s report, with respect to the Company on an unconsolidated
basis in accordance with Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (“MFRS”), as well as with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis in accordance with International
Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), each based on the Company’s most recent financial statements under both standards, as well as the 2020 Sustainability Report.
- Board of Directors’ opinion to the Chief Executive Officer’s report.
- Board of Directors’ report in accordance with Article 172, clause b, of the General Law of Commercial Corporations, regarding the Company’s main accounting
policies and criteria, as well as the information used to prepare the Company’s financial statements.
- Report on transactions and activities undertaken by the Company’s Board of Directors during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, pursuant to the Mexican
Securities Market Law.
- The annual report on the activities undertaken by the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee in accordance with Article 43 of the Mexican Securities Market Law,
as well as the ratification of the actions of the various committees, and release from further obligations.
