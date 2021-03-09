 

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 22:53  |  97   |   |   

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced the following:

Pursuant to a resolution adopted by our Board of Directors on February 24, 2021, and in accordance with Articles 180, 181, 182 and other applicable articles of the General Law of Commercial Corporations and Article 35 of the Company’s by-laws, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. invites its shareholders to the General Ordinary and General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on April 27, 2021 at 12:00 and 1:00 pm, respectively, in Salon Midtown Ballroom 3, 3rd floor of the Hilton Hotel, located at Av. López Mateos 2405-300, Col. Italia Providencia , Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, to discuss the following:

ANNUAL GENERAL ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING
MEETING AGENDA

  1. In compliance with Article 28, Section IV of the Mexican Securities Market Law, the following will be presented and, if applicable, submitted for approval:

    1. The Chief Executive Officer’s report regarding the results of operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, in accordance with Article 44, Section XI of the Mexican Securities Market Law and Article 172 of the General Law of Commercial Corporations, together with the external auditor’s report, with respect to the Company on an unconsolidated basis in accordance with Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (“MFRS”), as well as with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), each based on the Company’s most recent financial statements under both standards, as well as the 2020 Sustainability Report.

    2. Board of Directors’ opinion to the Chief Executive Officer’s report.

    3. Board of Directors’ report in accordance with Article 172, clause b, of the General Law of Commercial Corporations, regarding the Company’s main accounting policies and criteria, as well as the information used to prepare the Company’s financial statements.

    4. Report on transactions and activities undertaken by the Company’s Board of Directors during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, pursuant to the Mexican Securities Market Law.

    5. The annual report on the activities undertaken by the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee in accordance with Article 43 of the Mexican Securities Market Law, as well as the ratification of the actions of the various committees, and release from further obligations.
      Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced the following: Pursuant to a resolution adopted by our Board of Directors on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Eloro Resources Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Decrease of 52.7% for the Month of February
27.02.21
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Upcoming Proposals for the Shareholders’ Meeting
25.02.21
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020