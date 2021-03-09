Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced the following:



Pursuant to a resolution adopted by our Board of Directors on February 24, 2021, and in accordance with Articles 180, 181, 182 and other applicable articles of the General Law of Commercial Corporations and Article 35 of the Company’s by-laws, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. invites its shareholders to the General Ordinary and General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on April 27, 2021 at 12:00 and 1:00 pm, respectively, in Salon Midtown Ballroom 3, 3rd floor of the Hilton Hotel, located at Av. López Mateos 2405-300, Col. Italia Providencia , Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, to discuss the following: