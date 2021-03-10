 

Arcadis Appoints Alexis Haass as Chief Sustainability Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 07:00  |  71   |   |   

Amsterdam, March 10, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that Alexis Haass has joined as its first Chief Sustainability Officer to help drive the company’s strategy and deliver on its goal of making a significant, quantifiable, and positive contribution to sustainable development.

Alexis joins Arcadis after 13 years at adidas where she led its Brand Sustainability team.  At adidas, her responsibilities encompassed the creation of its brand sustainability strategy, the development of sustainable innovations & new business models, the expansion of sustainable product, and the design of its go-to-market strategy. Her previous work revolved around sustainable product development and clean technology with companies such as IDEO, P&G, and Fair Trade (Transfair) USA.  Alexis has an MBA in Marketing and MS in Sustainable Systems from the University of Michigan, as well as a BS in foreign service from Georgetown University.

Arcadis launched its new three year strategy in November 2020, which includes an even greater focus on sustainability in client solutions, business operations, and engagement with people and communities. In it, Arcadis committed to a number of global sustainability goals across a broad spectrum of environmental, social, and governance indicators.

“I am so happy to join a team where I will, quite literally, have the chance to help build the kind of world I want to live in. In a post-pandemic, climate-challenged world, Arcadis’ commitment to innovation and sustainability makes it uniquely positioned to provide answers and lead the way on how to build back better,” said Alexis Haass, Arcadis Chief Sustainability Officer.

“I am pleased to announce Alexis Haass as the incoming Chief Sustainability Officer of Arcadis,” said Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO. “Alexis is a proven leader who brings excellent experience and vision around sustainability transformation and innovation. I am confident that she will be instrumental in helping Arcadis make a further significant contribution to create a more sustainable world.”

-End-

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Monika Grabek
Mobile: +31 6 11 40 36 96
E-mail: monika.grabek@arcadis.com

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are over 27,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arcadis Appoints Alexis Haass as Chief Sustainability Officer Amsterdam, March 10, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that Alexis Haass has joined as its first Chief Sustainability Officer to help drive the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Exela Technologies Wins $90 Million Contract for Cloud-Hosted PCH Global, Delivering Healthcare ...
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program
01.03.21
Arcadis finds U.S., Singapore, and Japan most attractive places to build data centers
26.02.21
Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program
19.02.21
Arcadis publishes its 2020 Annual Integrated Report
19.02.21
Arcadis starts buyback program to repurchase up to 1.85 million shares
18.02.21
Arcadis reports fourth quarter and full year results 2020
11.02.21
Arcadis completes and reports transactions under its current share buyback program
10.02.21
Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program  