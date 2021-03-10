Arcadis Appoints Alexis Haass as Chief Sustainability Officer

Amsterdam, March 10, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that Alexis Haass has joined as its first Chief Sustainability Officer to help drive the company’s strategy and deliver on its goal of making a significant, quantifiable, and positive contribution to sustainable development.

Alexis joins Arcadis after 13 years at adidas where she led its Brand Sustainability team. At adidas, her responsibilities encompassed the creation of its brand sustainability strategy, the development of sustainable innovations & new business models, the expansion of sustainable product, and the design of its go-to-market strategy. Her previous work revolved around sustainable product development and clean technology with companies such as IDEO, P&G, and Fair Trade (Transfair) USA. Alexis has an MBA in Marketing and MS in Sustainable Systems from the University of Michigan, as well as a BS in foreign service from Georgetown University.



Arcadis launched its new three year strategy in November 2020, which includes an even greater focus on sustainability in client solutions, business operations, and engagement with people and communities. In it, Arcadis committed to a number of global sustainability goals across a broad spectrum of environmental, social, and governance indicators.