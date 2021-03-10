 

AzurRx BioPharma to Present at the Maxim Group Emerging Growth Virtual Conference (March 17-18)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (“AzurRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZRX), a company specializing in the development of targeted non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that James Sapirstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present during the Maxim Group Emerging Growth Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday, March 17 to Thursday, March 18, 2021. All registered conference attendees will be able to view the prerecorded virtual presentation.

During the presentation, Mr. Sapirstein will provide an overview of AzurRx’s business and clinical development programs and discuss anticipated 2021 milestones. Additionally, during the conference, Mr. Sapirstein and members of the AzurRx management team will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies.

Details of AzurRx’s presentation are as follows:

Event:   2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference  
Date:    Wednesday, March 17 to Thursday, March 18, 2021  
Time:
Registration:
   9:00 a.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET
https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference 		 

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company has a pipeline of three gut-restricted GI clinical programs. The lead therapeutic candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis, currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials. AzurRx is launching two clinical programs using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor; FW-420, for grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Associated Colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients and FW-1022, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections. The Company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with clinical operations in Hayward, California. For more information visit www.azurrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead, represent only the Company’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether results obtained in preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial such as the interim results presented will be indicative of the final results of the trial; and the Company’s success in raising additional financing to support its operations. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, including those related to the clinical development of MS1819, the results of its clinical trials, and the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s operations and current and planned clinical trials, including, but not limited to delays in clinical trial recruitment and participation are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

For more information:

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 103
Delray Beach, Florida 33445
Phone: (646) 699-7855
mailto:info@azurrx.com

Media contact:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Johanna Bennett/Ingrid Mezo
(212) 375-2665/(646) 604-5150
jbennett@tiberend.com/imezo@tiberend.com 




