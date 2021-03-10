Chiasma to Present New Data from Two Phase 3 Trials, CHIASMA OPTIMAL and MPOWERED, at ENDO 2021

-- One oral presentation and five late-breaking posters accepted --



NEEDHAM, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), (“Chiasma” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its delivery platform technology to develop and commercialize oral therapies to improve the lives of patients with rare diseases currently treated with burdensome and painful injections, as evidenced by its recent approval of MYCAPSSA as the first and only oral therapy for the treatment of acromegaly, today announced that it will be presenting data from two Phase 3 clinical trials: the open-label extension of the CHIASMA OPTIMAL study and the MPOWERED study, at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, ENDO 2021. The conference will be held virtually from March 20-23, 2021.

Chiasma is proud to be a platinum sponsor of the conference and will have a virtual booth available where registrants can find more information. The Company has also provided an unrestricted educational grant to support the continuing medical education (CME) program “Acromegaly: Novel Therapeutic Options to Alleviate Treatment Burden and Improve Patient Quality of Life” sponsored by Vindico Medical Education scheduled for Sunday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. ET. This program will feature a faculty of experts and leaders in the pituitary and acromegaly space including Drs. Eliza Geer, Maria Fleseriu and Adriana Ioachimescu.