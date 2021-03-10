 

Chiasma to Present New Data from Two Phase 3 Trials, CHIASMA OPTIMAL and MPOWERED, at ENDO 2021

-- One oral presentation and five late-breaking posters accepted --

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), (“Chiasma” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its delivery platform technology to develop and commercialize oral therapies to improve the lives of patients with rare diseases currently treated with burdensome and painful injections, as evidenced by its recent approval of MYCAPSSA as the first and only oral therapy for the treatment of acromegaly, today announced that it will be presenting data from two Phase 3 clinical trials: the open-label extension of the CHIASMA OPTIMAL study and the MPOWERED study, at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, ENDO 2021. The conference will be held virtually from March 20-23, 2021.

Chiasma is proud to be a platinum sponsor of the conference and will have a virtual booth available where registrants can find more information. The Company has also provided an unrestricted educational grant to support the continuing medical education (CME) program “Acromegaly: Novel Therapeutic Options to Alleviate Treatment Burden and Improve Patient Quality of Life” sponsored by Vindico Medical Education scheduled for Sunday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. ET. This program will feature a faculty of experts and leaders in the pituitary and acromegaly space including Drs. Eliza Geer, Maria Fleseriu and Adriana Ioachimescu.

Abstracts selected for presentation are summarized below. The posters will be available online through April 30, 2021.

Oral Presentation
Title: One-Year Outcomes of the Open-Label Extension of CHIASMA OPTIMAL, a Phase 3 Study of Oral Octreotide Capsules in Acromegaly
Presenter: Susan L. Samson, M.D., Ph.D., FRCPC, FACE, Mayo Clinic in Florida
Session Date/Time: Monday, March 22, 2021, 2:30 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. EDT

Late-Breaking Poster Presentations
Title: Oral Octreotide Capsules Lowered Incidence and Improved Severity of Acromegaly Symptoms Compared to Injectable Somatostatin Receptor Ligands—Results from the MPOWERED Trial
Presenter: Nienke Biermasz, M.D., Ph.D., Leiden University Medical Center
Session Date/Time: Saturday, March 20, 2021, 11:00 a.m.-11:50 p.m. EDT

Title: Safety Results from MPOWERED, a Phase 3 Trial of Oral Octreotide Capsules in Adults with Acromegaly
Presenter: Pamela Freda, M.D., Columbia University
Session Date/Time: Saturday, March 20, 2021, 11:00 a.m.-11:50 p.m. EDT

Title: Improved Acromegaly Patient Satisfaction with Oral Octreotide Capsules Compared with Injectable Somatostatin Receptor Ligands in the MPOWERED Trial

