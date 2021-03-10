Siebert Reports 2020 Year End Results

Gloria E. Gebbia, controlling shareholder and board member of Siebert, commented on the results of the year saying, “We are excited to see our strategic acquisitions and new revenue streams driving growth for our company. In regard to the COVID-19 crisis, we have reopened our branch offices while ensuring compliance with federal, state, and local laws as well as health and safety guidelines. We have taken numerous steps to ensure that our employees and customers are operating in a safe environment and will continue to respond appropriately.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB ) (“Siebert”), a provider of financial services, today announced results for the full year of 2020, reporting revenue of $54.9 million, net income of $3.0 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.10.

WPS Prime Services, LLC (“WPS”) had a standout year as revenue increased by 15% and operating income was $1.3 million. The strong results within our first year of acquiring WPS is a testament to the hard work of our employees and our loyal client base.

Another exciting development was the hiring of Anthony Palmeri from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jerry Losurdo from TD Prime Services, LLC and their team into our Securities Finance Group in November 2020. This very dynamic team will build upon the success of our current Securities Finance Group while leveraging their industry-leading expertise and connections to further drive results and continue the growth of Siebert.”

Andrew Reich, CFO of Siebert, commented on Siebert’s performance during the year saying, “Total revenue growth of $26.3 million from 2019 reflects the successful integration and performance of our StockCross and WPS acquisitions.* Despite the COVID-19 crisis and a low-interest rate environment, we have achieved the highest annual revenue of Siebert’s history. Our commissions and fees and principal transactions have increased from last year, WPS has performed incredibly well its first year under our ownership, and we are already seeing the impact of Mr. Palmeri and Mr. Losurdo and their team working alongside the strength of our current Securities Finance Group. During 2020 Q4, the Securities Finance Group achieved its highest quarterly revenue of over $1.5 million, which represents an increase of over 500% from 2019 Q4.