 

Siebert Reports 2020 Year End Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 22:15  |  65   |   |   

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”), a provider of financial services, today announced results for the full year of 2020, reporting revenue of $54.9 million, net income of $3.0 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.10.

Gloria E. Gebbia, controlling shareholder and board member of Siebert, commented on the results of the year saying, “We are excited to see our strategic acquisitions and new revenue streams driving growth for our company. In regard to the COVID-19 crisis, we have reopened our branch offices while ensuring compliance with federal, state, and local laws as well as health and safety guidelines. We have taken numerous steps to ensure that our employees and customers are operating in a safe environment and will continue to respond appropriately.

WPS Prime Services, LLC (“WPS”) had a standout year as revenue increased by 15% and operating income was $1.3 million. The strong results within our first year of acquiring WPS is a testament to the hard work of our employees and our loyal client base.

Another exciting development was the hiring of Anthony Palmeri from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jerry Losurdo from TD Prime Services, LLC and their team into our Securities Finance Group in November 2020. This very dynamic team will build upon the success of our current Securities Finance Group while leveraging their industry-leading expertise and connections to further drive results and continue the growth of Siebert.”

Andrew Reich, CFO of Siebert, commented on Siebert’s performance during the year saying, “Total revenue growth of $26.3 million from 2019 reflects the successful integration and performance of our StockCross and WPS acquisitions.* Despite the COVID-19 crisis and a low-interest rate environment, we have achieved the highest annual revenue of Siebert’s history. Our commissions and fees and principal transactions have increased from last year, WPS has performed incredibly well its first year under our ownership, and we are already seeing the impact of Mr. Palmeri and Mr. Losurdo and their team working alongside the strength of our current Securities Finance Group. During 2020 Q4, the Securities Finance Group achieved its highest quarterly revenue of over $1.5 million, which represents an increase of over 500% from 2019 Q4.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Siebert Reports 2020 Year End Results Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”), a provider of financial services, today announced results for the full year of 2020, reporting revenue of $54.9 million, net income of $3.0 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
GE Announces Detailed 2021 Outlook
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SOS Limited (SOS) on Behalf of Investors
Tilray Receives Approvals to Expand and Commercialize Medical Cannabis Products in New Zealand
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer