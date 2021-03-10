Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Pricing of $300 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2028 and $200 million Senior Notes due 2028

The offering of the Additional Notes is expected to close on March 17 th , 2021, and the Term Loan B is expected to close concurrently with the Additional Notes, subject to customary closing conditions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) today announced that it successfully priced its previously announced offering of $200 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% senior notes due 2028 (the "Additional Notes"). In addition, CDI announced the pricing of a $300 million senior secured Term Loan B (the "Term Loan B") due 2028. The Additional Notes were priced at 103.25% of the principal amount and the Term Loan B was priced at LIBOR plus 200 basis points.

The Additional Notes will be issued as additional notes under an indenture dated as of December 27, 2017 pursuant to which the Company previously issued $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% senior notes due 2028 (the “Existing Notes”). The Additional Notes will have identical terms to the Existing Notes, other than the issue date and the issue price and will be treated as a single class of notes with the Existing Notes for all purposes under the indenture.

CDI intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with the proceeds of the Term Loan B, to (i) repay indebtedness outstanding under its revolving credit facility, including indebtedness incurred in connection with the offering of the Additional Notes and CDI’s entry into the Term Loan B, (ii) fund related transaction fees and expenses, and (iii) for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The offer and sale of the Additional Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S) except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the Additional Notes are being sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and offered and sold outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.