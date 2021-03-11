Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Charles & Colvard , Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR or the “Company”), a globally recognized lab created gemstone company specializing in fine jewelry, today announced that Don O'Connell, President & CEO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.



Event Q1 Investor Summit Date March 23-25, 2021 Presentation March 24th @ 1:00PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c4kb992GQj-tI9qnGuXQCQ

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Contact:

Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

Clint J. Pete, Charles & Colvard Chief Financial Officer, at ir@charlesandcolvard.com