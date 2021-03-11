01 Communique to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF) today announced that Andrew Cheung, President and CEO, will be presenting at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit and invites you to join him as he talks about the exciting opportunity in front of the Company. Quantum Computers have the ability to disrupt the world's cybersecurity. IronCAP, the Company's new product offering, will be presented and shown how it allows businesses to easily transform their systems to withstand threats from Quantum Computers.



Event Q1 Investor Summit Date March 23-25, 2021 Presentation March 23 @3:00PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cBNvtA-OQEiuPQn14dMbDw

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Contact:

Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

ABOUT 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company’s cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP technology. IronCAP’s patent-pending cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company’s remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I’m InTouch and I’m OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 /#2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company’s web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com