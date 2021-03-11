 

Quest Resource Holding Corporation Reports 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

THE COLONY, Texas, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Revenue was $27.7 million, a 20.5% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Gross profit was $5.6 million, a 19.7% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Gross margin was 20.2% of revenue compared with 20.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Net income per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.01, compared with $0.00 per share during the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million, a 110.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Year ended December 31, 2020 Highlights

  • Revenue was $98.7 million, compared to $99.0 million during 2019.
  • Gross profit was $19.1 million, a 1.8% increase compared with 2019.
  • Gross margin increased 40 basis points to 19.3% of revenue compared with 18.9% for 2019.
  • Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders improved to $0.05, compared with $(0.00) per share during 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $4.5 million, a 33.6% increase compared with 2019.

“Due to the diversification of our end markets, the variable-cost structure of our business model, the essential nature of our services, and the resilience of our people; during this past year we overcame many of the challenges related to the pandemic. We finished 2020 strong, with more than 9% organic revenue growth in the fourth quarter (excluding Green Remedies) and more than doubling our Adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter. Financial performance also benefitted from the Green Remedies Waste & Recycling acquisition, which included revenue of approximately $2.6 million and net income of approximately $550,000 since the closing on October 19, 2020,” said S. Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The positive momentum we saw in the back half of 2020 has continued in the new year. As such, we expect growth of new and existing customers will continue to offset the COVID-related downturn that we continue to experience in certain end markets.”

2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Quest will conduct a conference call Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 5:00 PM ET, to review the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-800-263-0877 within the U.S. or 1-646-828-8143 from abroad, referencing conference ID: 9502038. The conference call, which may include forward-looking statements, is also being webcast and is available via the investor relations section of Quest’s website at https://investors.qrhc.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Quest’s investor relations website for 90 days.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, a non-GAAP financial measure, "Adjusted EBITDA," is presented. From time-to-time, Quest considers and uses this supplemental measure of operating performance in order to provide an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. Quest believes it is useful to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense, (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) income tax expense, and (v) certain other adjustments, and (2) non-GAAP measures that exclude such items. Quest presents this non-GAAP measure because it considers it an important supplemental measure of Quest's performance. Quest's definition of this adjusted financial measure may differ from similarly named measures used by others. Quest believes this measure facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. This non-GAAP measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's GAAP measures. (See attached table "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.")

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. Quest provides businesses with a single source service solution for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their operations. In addition, Quest’s programs and services enable customers to address their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides information that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables customers to address their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. For more information, visit https://www.questrmg.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which provides a "safe harbor" for such statements in certain circumstances.  The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the positive momentum we saw in the back half of 2020 has continued in the new year and we expect growth of new and existing customers will continue to offset the COVID-related downturn that we continue to experience in certain end markets.  Actual events or results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, competition in the environmental services industry, the impact of the current economic environment, the spread of major epidemics (including Coronavirus) and other related uncertainties such as government-imposed travel restrictions, interruptions to supply chains, commodity price fluctuations, and extended shut down of businesses, and other factors discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.  You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements and to consult our SEC filings for additional risks and uncertainties that may apply to our business and the ownership of our securities.  Our forward-looking statements are presented as of the date made, and we disclaim any duty to update such statements unless required by law to do so.

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC
Joe Noyons
817.778.8424


Quest Resource Holding Corporation and Subsidiaries
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended
 		      Years Ended
 		 
    December 31,
 		      December 31,
 		 
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
    (Unaudited)                  
Revenue $ 27,658     $ 22,959     $ 98,660     $ 98,979  
Cost of revenue   22,077       18,297       79,605       80,253  
Gross profit   5,581       4,662       19,055       18,726  
Selling, general, and administrative   4,463       4,153       17,141       16,816  
Depreciation and amortization   346       333       1,164       1,315  
Total operating expenses   4,809       4,486       18,305       18,131  
Operating income   772       176       750       595  
Other income               1,408        
Interest expense   (458 )     (87 )     (702 )     (431 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt               (168 )      
Income before taxes   314       89       1,288       164  
Income tax expense   190       55       254       219  
Net income (loss) $ 124     $ 34     $ 1,034     $ (55 )



Deemed dividend for warrant down round feature 		              (205 )      
Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 124     $ 34     $ 829     $ (55 )
Net income (loss) per common share:                              
Basic $ 0.01     $ 0.00     $ 0.05     $ (0.00 )
Diluted $ 0.01     $ 0.00     $ 0.05     $ (0.00 )
                               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                              
Basic   18,467       15,369       16,661       15,347  
Diluted   18,801       15,417       16,756       15,347  



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

  Three Months Ended
 		  Years Ended
  December 31,
 		  December 31,
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
Net income (loss) $ 124     $ 34     $ 1,034     $ (55 )
Depreciation and amortization   404       347       1,277       1,402  
Interest expense   458       87       702               431  
Stock-based compensation expense   387       327       1,488       1,086  
Acquisition, integration, and related costs   207             743        
Other adjustments   17             (1,048 )     248  
Income tax expense   190       55       254       219  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,787     $ 850     $ 4,450     $ 3,331  



BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

             
  December 31,     December 31,
  2020     2019
             
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,516     $ 3,411  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $935 and $767 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively   17,421       13,900  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,069       1,110  
Total current assets   26,006       18,421  
             
Goodwill   66,310       58,208  
Intangible assets, net   6,529       1,591  
Property and equipment, net, and other assets   3,384       2,436  
Total assets $ 102,229     $ 80,656  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 15,247     $ 13,317  
Other current liabilities   1,393       19  
Current portion of notes payable   624        
Total current liabilities   17,264       13,336  
             
Notes payable, net   14,948       4,535  
Other long-term liabilities, net   1,974       1,141  
Total liabilities   34,186       19,012  
             
Commitments and contingencies            
             
Stockholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019          
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 18,413 and 15,373 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively   18       15  
Additional paid-in capital   166,425       160,858  
Accumulated deficit   (98,400 )     (99,229 )
Total stockholders’ equity   68,043       61,644  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 102,229     $ 80,656  





Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quest Resource Holding Corporation Reports 2020 Financial Results THE COLONY, Texas, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Quest Resource Holding Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on March 11, 2020