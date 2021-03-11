Quest Resource Holding Corporation Reports 2020 Financial Results
THE COLONY, Texas, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced
financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Revenue was $27.7 million, a 20.5% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Gross profit was $5.6 million, a 19.7% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Gross margin was 20.2% of revenue compared with 20.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Net income per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.01, compared with $0.00 per share during the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million, a 110.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.
Year ended December 31, 2020 Highlights
- Revenue was $98.7 million, compared to $99.0 million during 2019.
- Gross profit was $19.1 million, a 1.8% increase compared with 2019.
- Gross margin increased 40 basis points to 19.3% of revenue compared with 18.9% for 2019.
- Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders improved to $0.05, compared with $(0.00) per share during 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $4.5 million, a 33.6% increase compared with 2019.
“Due to the diversification of our end markets, the variable-cost structure of our business model, the essential nature of our services, and the resilience of our people; during this past year we overcame many of the challenges related to the pandemic. We finished 2020 strong, with more than 9% organic revenue growth in the fourth quarter (excluding Green Remedies) and more than doubling our Adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter. Financial performance also benefitted from the Green Remedies Waste & Recycling acquisition, which included revenue of approximately $2.6 million and net income of approximately $550,000 since the closing on October 19, 2020,” said S. Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The positive momentum we saw in the back half of 2020 has continued in the new year. As such, we expect growth of new and existing customers will continue to offset the COVID-related downturn that we continue to experience in certain end markets.”
2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Quest will conduct a conference call Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 5:00 PM ET, to review the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-800-263-0877 within the U.S. or 1-646-828-8143 from abroad, referencing conference ID: 9502038. The conference call, which may include forward-looking statements, is also being webcast and is available via the investor relations section of Quest’s website at https://investors.qrhc.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Quest’s investor relations website for 90 days.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release, a non-GAAP financial measure, "Adjusted EBITDA," is presented. From time-to-time, Quest considers and uses this supplemental measure of operating performance in order to provide an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. Quest believes it is useful to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense, (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) income tax expense, and (v) certain other adjustments, and (2) non-GAAP measures that exclude such items. Quest presents this non-GAAP measure because it considers it an important supplemental measure of Quest's performance. Quest's definition of this adjusted financial measure may differ from similarly named measures used by others. Quest believes this measure facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. This non-GAAP measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's GAAP measures. (See attached table "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.")
Quest Resource Holding Corporation and Subsidiaries
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Years Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|Revenue
|$
|27,658
|$
|22,959
|$
|98,660
|$
|98,979
|Cost of revenue
|22,077
|18,297
|79,605
|80,253
|Gross profit
|5,581
|4,662
|19,055
|18,726
|Selling, general, and administrative
|4,463
|4,153
|17,141
|16,816
|Depreciation and amortization
|346
|333
|1,164
|1,315
|Total operating expenses
|4,809
|4,486
|18,305
|18,131
|Operating income
|772
|176
|750
|595
|Other income
|—
|—
|1,408
|—
|Interest expense
|(458
|)
|(87
|)
|(702
|)
|(431
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|(168
|)
|—
|Income before taxes
|314
|89
|1,288
|164
|Income tax expense
|190
|55
|254
|219
|Net income (loss)
|$
|124
|$
|34
|$
|1,034
|$
|(55
|)
|
Deemed dividend for warrant down round feature
|—
|—
|(205
|)
|—
|Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders
|$
|124
|$
|34
|$
|829
|$
|(55
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.00
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.00
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|18,467
|15,369
|16,661
|15,347
|Diluted
|18,801
|15,417
|16,756
|15,347
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Years Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss)
|$
|124
|$
|34
|$
|1,034
|$
|(55
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|404
|347
|1,277
|1,402
|Interest expense
|458
|87
|702
|431
|Stock-based compensation expense
|387
|327
|1,488
|1,086
|Acquisition, integration, and related costs
|207
|—
|743
|—
|Other adjustments
|17
|—
|(1,048
|)
|248
|Income tax expense
|190
|55
|254
|219
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,787
|$
|850
|$
|4,450
|$
|3,331
BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,516
|$
|3,411
|Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $935 and $767 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|17,421
|13,900
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,069
|1,110
|Total current assets
|26,006
|18,421
|Goodwill
|66,310
|58,208
|Intangible assets, net
|6,529
|1,591
|Property and equipment, net, and other assets
|3,384
|2,436
|Total assets
|$
|102,229
|$
|80,656
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|15,247
|$
|13,317
|Other current liabilities
|1,393
|19
|Current portion of notes payable
|624
|—
|Total current liabilities
|17,264
|13,336
|Notes payable, net
|14,948
|4,535
|Other long-term liabilities, net
|1,974
|1,141
|Total liabilities
|34,186
|19,012
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 18,413 and 15,373 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|18
|15
|Additional paid-in capital
|166,425
|160,858
|Accumulated deficit
|(98,400
|)
|(99,229
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|68,043
|61,644
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|102,229
|$
|80,656
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare