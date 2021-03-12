Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program 

Amsterdam, March 12, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 72,191 of its own shares in the period from March 5, 2021 up to and including March 11, 2021 at an average price of €29.20. The consideration of this repurchase was €2.1 million. The repurchase is in accordance with the share buyback program to cover existing obligations under employee incentive plans and to cover commitments for stock dividend, as announced on 19 February 2021.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 324,721 shares for a total consideration of €9.3 million.