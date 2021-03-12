 

Discovery Announces Appointment of Jennifer Wagner to Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 14:30  |  63   |   |   

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVMF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Wagner to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Ms. Wagner is a corporate securities lawyer with 15 years of experience in the mining sector. She is currently Executive Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake”). Prior to joining Kirkland Lake in 2015, she acted as legal counsel and corporate secretary to various TSX and TSXV listed mining companies. Ms. Wagner has extensive experience advising companies on a variety of corporate commercial transactions, governance, and compliance matters. Ms. Wagner received a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University and an LL.B. from the University of Windsor.

Murray John, Chairman of the Company, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Ms. Wagner to the Board. Her well-recognized skills in commercial and corporate transactions and Environmental, Social and Governance matters complement the skill set of our current Board members. She will make a valuable contribution as the Company goes through its next stage of growth as we systematically advance and de-risk our flagship Cordero project.”

Pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, Ms. Wagner has been granted 300,000 stock options (“Options”). The Options, each exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $2.08 per share, vest annually in two equal tranches beginning on the date of the grant of March 11, 2021. The Options will expire five years after the date of grant. Any common shares issuable upon exercises of Options will, in accordance with applicable securities laws, be subject to a hold period expiring four months from the date of grant.

About Discovery
Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Our drill results to date show that Cordero is developing all the attributes of a tier 1 project – grade, scale, significant organic growth opportunities and well located in one of Mexico’s premier mining belts. The project is supported by an industry leading balance sheet with over $90 million of cash allocated for aggressive exploration, resource expansion and future development. Discovery was a recipient of the 2020 TSX Venture 50 award and the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 award.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Discovery Announces Appointment of Jennifer Wagner to Board TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVMF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Wagner to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). Ms. Wagner is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation
Eurogas International Inc. Announces 2020 Financial Results
Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2020 Results
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:18 Uhr
Gold, Silber & Minen 2021!: Was erwartet uns bei Gold und Silber im Jahr 2021, bei den Minen und wie gehts weiter?
06.03.21
Was ein Schwachsinn!: Gold und Silber unter Druck wegen banalen Gründen - Rache der Manipulateure an wallstreetsilverbets.com?
04.03.21
Wallstreetsilver: Es formt sich Widerstand gegen das Silber-Geshorte und im Mai müssen 18.000 Tonnen Silber gecovert werden!
25.02.21
1.000%er im Anmarsch: Edelmetall-Entwickler genießen Unterstützung von Investoren und Majors und bieten Vervielfachungspotenzial!
22.02.21
Discovery gibt Ausübung von Optionsscheinen bekannt, was zu einem erhöhten Kassenbestand von 98 Mio. CAD führt
22.02.21
Discovery Announces Warrant Exercises, Resulting in Increased Cash Balance of C$98 million
18.02.21
Silber-Short-Squeeze bei Junior-Silberminenaktien?: „Houston, wir haben ein Problem“: 85% des Silbers in London werden bereits von ETFs gehalten!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
444
Discovery Metals - mit einem der weltgrößten Silbervorkommen