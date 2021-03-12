 

22nd Century Group Receives Additional $3.7 Million from Cash Exercise of Outstanding Warrants

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, very low nicotine content tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, today announced that it has received an additional $3.7 million, for total net proceeds of $11.8 million, from the completion of the cash exercise of warrants during February and March of 2021. Following this transaction, the Company is free of any outstanding warrants.

“We are pleased to further strengthen our balance sheet from the complete exercise of these remaining warrants while simplifying and effectively managing our capital structure,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group. “We intend to use these proceeds in support of near-term, disruptive growth opportunities in both our tobacco and hemp/cannabis franchises. These include sales, licensing, and partnership opportunities upon securing Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTP) authorization for VLN and further development of our upstream capabilities in the cannabinoid value chain.”

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) is a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding. 22nd Century’s primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking through the Company’s proprietary reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes – containing 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes. The Company’s primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop and commercialize proprietary hemp/cannabis plants with valuable cannabinoid profiles and desirable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter @_xxiicentury, and on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 11, 2020, and in its subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Mei Kuo
Director, Communications & Investor Relations
22nd Century Group, Inc.
(716) 300-1221
mkuo@xxiicentury.com




11.03.21
22nd Century Group Reports Business Highlights and Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020
05.03.21
22nd Century Group to Participate in Investor Conferences in March 2021
04.03.21
22nd Century Group Receives $8.1 Million from Cash Exercise of Outstanding Warrants
03.03.21
22nd Century Group Secures Exclusive Agreement with CannaMetrix to Accelerate Commercialization of New, Disruptive Hemp/Cannabis Plant Lines and Intellectual Property
25.02.21
22nd Century Group to Host Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
24.02.21
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO

10.03.21
77
22nd Century Group