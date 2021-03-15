 

bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy for Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 10:30  |  54   |   |   

bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) announced new data from the clinical development program for its investigational elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) gene therapy in patients with cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), including updated results from the pivotal Phase 2/3 Starbeam study (ALD-102) and the long-term follow-up study LTF-304, as well as safety outcomes from the Phase 3 ALD-104 study. Data were presented today in an oral presentation during the Presidential Symposium at the 47th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT 2021), taking place virtually from March 14 - 17, 2021.

“The progression of CALD may occur rapidly, leading to severe neurological decline, and often death, of boys with this disease if untreated. The results presented today show that at 24 months of follow-up, 90% of patients (27/30) in our pivotal study of eli-cel (ALD-102) were alive and free of major functional disabilities (MFDs). As we continue the long-term follow-up of these patients, we are encouraged that there are now 14 boys who have reached at least their Year 5 follow-up visit and continue to be living without MFDs, demonstrating the potential for a prolonged treatment effect,” said Richard Colvin, M.D., Ph.D., VP, head of severe genetic diseases clinical research and development, bluebird bio. “There is a great need for alternative treatment options that reduce the risk of the serious immune complications associated with allogeneic stem cell transplantation, the current standard of care for CALD. Today’s presentation continues to illustrate the potential of eli-cel as a one-time, durable treatment option for this devastating disease.”

Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) is a rare, X-linked metabolic disorder that is estimated to affect one in 21,000 male newborns worldwide. ALD is caused by mutations in the ABCD1 gene that affect the production of adrenoleukodystrophy protein (ALDP) and subsequently cause toxic accumulation of very long-chain fatty acids (VLCFAs) primarily in the adrenal cortex and white matter of the brain and spinal cord.

Approximately 40% of boys with adrenoleukodystrophy will develop CALD, the most severe form of ALD, which is progressive and neurodegenerative, involving the breakdown of the nerve cells in the brain that are responsible for thinking and muscle control. CALD is associated with six MFDs, which severely compromise a patient’s ability to function independently: loss of communication, cortical blindness, need for tube feeding, total incontinence, wheelchair dependence, and complete loss of voluntary movement. CALD usually occurs in early childhood and progresses rapidly, if untreated, leading to severe loss of neurologic function, and eventual death, in most patients.

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy for Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) announced new data from the clinical development program for its investigational elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) gene therapy in patients with cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), including updated …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Plug Power Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY - GINECO Announce Initiation of a Randomized Phase 2 Clinical ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages XL Fleet Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in LentiGlobin for Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Gene Therapy Program
09.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against bluebird bio, Inc.
27.02.21
Breaking Notice: Rosen, a Globally Recognized Law Firm, Encourages bluebird bio, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – BLUE
26.02.21
bluebird bio to Present at Cowen Health Care Conference
24.02.21
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from Pivotal Phase 2 KarMMa Study of Idecabtagene Vicleucel (Ide-cel, bb2121), an Investigational BCMA-Directed CAR T Cell Therapy
24.02.21
BLUE Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds bluebird bio, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
24.02.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)
24.02.21
BLUE Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds bluebird bio, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
23.02.21
bluebird bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress
23.02.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.03.21
64
Bluebird Bio - Aktie mit Buyout Phantasie