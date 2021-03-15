 

Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 10

As mentioned in Announcement no. 02/2021 Coloplast is initiating a share buyback programme totalling up to DKK 500 million.

The programme commenced on 22 February 2021 and is expected to end by 23 August 2021.

The share buyback programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations with the purpose of meeting obligations arising from share options programmes or other allocation of shares to employees or to complete a share capital decrease as set out in Articles 5(2)(a) and 5(2)(c) in MAR.

﻿The following transactions have been executed during the period 8 – 12 March 2021:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
08 March 2021 300 873.04 261,912
09 March 2021 250 880.19 220,048
10 March 2021 300 900.08 270,024
11 March 2021 400 910.37 364,148
12 March 2021 400 913.66 365,464
Accumulated until now under the programme 56,050 908.24 50,906,832

Henceforth, Coloplast owns 3,091,947 treasury B shares of DKK 1 equal to 1.43% of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 8 – 12 March 2021 is enclosed. ﻿

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care and Interventional Urology. We operate globally and employ about 12,500 employees.

Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 10 As mentioned in Announcement no. 02/2021 Coloplast is initiating a share buyback programme totalling up to DKK 500 million. The programme commenced on 22 February 2021 and is expected to end by 23 August 2021. The …

