 

Share buy-back Program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 12/2021 – 15 MARCH 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
Shares 		Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 5,243 629.80 3,302,049.17
8 March 2021 9,000 648.44 5,835,993.30
9 March 2021 3,154 651.93 2,056,189.43
10 March 2021 2,162 674.66 1,458,616.00
11 March 2021 3,539 667.42 2,361,993.72
12 March 2021 3,874 664.89 2,575,776.11
Accumulated under the program 26,972 652.18 17,590,617.73

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 794,412  shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


