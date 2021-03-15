Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 12/2021 – 15 MARCH 2021
On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the
European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be
realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|5,243
|629.80
|3,302,049.17
|8 March 2021
|9,000
|648.44
|5,835,993.30
|9 March 2021
|3,154
|651.93
|2,056,189.43
|10 March 2021
|2,162
|674.66
|1,458,616.00
|11 March 2021
|3,539
|667.42
|2,361,993.72
|12 March 2021
|3,874
|664.89
|2,575,776.11
|Accumulated under the program
|26,972
|652.18
|17,590,617.73
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 794,412 shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
