 

MarketAxess Announces Success of “Trading for Trees” Program During Record Year for Green Bond Trading Activity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

Successful Year Backed by Green Bond Trading Functionality

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced the results of the Trading for Trees incentive program following a record year of green bond trading volumes on the MarketAxess trading system.

2020 was the inaugural year for Trading for Trees, launched in partnership with One Tree Planted. In 2020, over 134,000 trees have been planted through the program.

Issuance of green bonds has surged in recent years, with an estimated $269 billion of newly issued green bonds in 2020. As one of the world’s largest fixed income trading platforms with an extensive global network of institutional participants, MarketAxess is aiding its clients’ sustainable investment strategies with the ability to more efficiently trade green bonds. In 2020, $27 billion in green bond trading volume was executed globally on MarketAxess, an increase of 42% from 2019. In the U.S., where public data is available, MarketAxess ranks as the largest green bond marketplace with an estimated market share of 20.3% in TRACE-reported green bond volume.

“Green Bond issuance and trading activity is accelerating as a result of rising demand from investors seeking sustainable fixed income solutions for their portfolios,” said Ashley Schulten, Head of Responsible Investing, Global Fixed Income at BlackRock. “Integrated trading platforms, like MarketAxess, are key to making sure that growing demand for qualifying green bonds continues to be met with efficiency and transparency for everyone.”

“Responsible investment is at the heart of all our activities, and we are very pleased to have contributed to the success of the "Trading for Trees" program so far,” commented Valerie Nanette-Dan, senior trader at AXA IM. “We are an active investor in green bonds, with a mandate to make investment choices that help to protect and preserve the environment. The ability to identify, negotiate and trade these bonds in an efficient and transparent electronic marketplace helps us to meet that mandate, and we hope to encourage more partners to join us in this approach.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MarketAxess Announces Success of “Trading for Trees” Program During Record Year for Green Bond Trading Activity Successful Year Backed by Green Bond Trading FunctionalityNEW YORK and LONDON, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for February 2021
25.02.21
MarketAxess to Participate in the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Conference
22.02.21
MarketAxess to Participate in the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum