McGrath RentCorp to Present at the Sidoti & Company, LLC Spring 2021 Virtual Conference

McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq:MGRC), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced that it will participate in the Sidoti & Company, LLC Spring 2021 Virtual Conference Thursday, March 25th. The Company will be presenting at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A simultaneous webcast and presentation slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days on the company’s website shortly after completion of the presentation.