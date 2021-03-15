Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing

All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a four month and a day transfer restriction from the date of issuance. The placement was completed for the purposes of supporting the Company’s general working capital. The private placement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“ Sproutly " or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce it has closed the first tranche of a financing of up to $2 million. Under the first tranche of the private placement, the Company issued 11,050,000 units of the Company (the “ Units ”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $552,500, with each Unit consisting of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.07 for a period of two years from the date of issue.

Under the first tranche of the private placement, in consideration for their services, the Company paid finder's fees in the amount of $24,862.50 through the issuance of 497,250 Units on the same terms as described above.

About Sproutly Canada, Inc.

Sproutly’s core objective is to become the leading supplier of unique ingredients and customized formulations to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. Our natural water-soluble Infuz 2 O and BioNatural Oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are striving to produce diverse portfolio of differentiated consumer products. Sproutly’s business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or believes regarding future events of management of Sproutly. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions.