 

EQS-Adhoc Conzzeta: Executive Committee to step down - Name change and appointment of Bystronic's management

Conzzeta: Executive Committee to step down - Name change and appointment of Bystronic's management

16-March-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Conzzeta's Executive Committee to step down
Name change and appointment of Bystronic's management

Zurich, March 16, 2021 - As a further step in the ongoing strategic transformation, Conzzeta's Executive Committee will step down at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2021. The Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG will propose to the Annual General Meeting that Conzzeta AG be renamed Bystronic AG and appoints Bystronic's Executive Committee as of this date.

Given the rapid progress in the strategic transformation of the Group announced on December 9, 2019, and in particular the foreseeable focusing of the business portfolio on Bystronic, the current management structure for a Group with very different business activities is no longer required. Consequently, Conzzeta's Executive Committee will step down at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2021. Group CEO Michael Willome, Group CFO Kaspar W. Kelterborn, General Counsel Barbara Senn as well as FoamPartner CEO Dr. Michael Riedel and Mammut CEO Dr. Oliver Pabst will leave the Group during the transformation, the latter two in context of the planned divestment of the business units they manage.

The Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG appoints Bystronic's Executive Committee as of this date. Operational responsibility for Bystronic will be held by: Alex Waser as CEO (Swiss, 1967, with Bystronic since 2013), Beat Neukom as CFO (Swiss, 1970, as of May 2021), Johan Elster as President Region EMEA (Norwegian, 1964, since 1996), Robert St. Aubin as President Region Americas (American, 1956, since 2010), Norbert Seo as President Region APAC (German, 1964, since 2015), Dr. Song You, PhD, as President Region China (American, 1970, since 2016) and Eamon Doherty as Chief Service Officer (Irish, 1968, since 2016). The short profiles of the designated members of Bystronic's Executive Committee are available on Bystronic's website at ec.bystronic.com.

