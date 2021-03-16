CTG to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ: CTG), a leading provider of IT services and solutions in North America and Western Europe, today announced that Filip Gyde’, President and CEO, and John Laubacker, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference. CTG management is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 25 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available to meet with participating investors throughout the day.



A live and archived webcast of management’s presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section on CTG’s website at investors.ctg.com. Portfolio managers and analysts can request a virtual meeting with the Company by contacting their Sidoti representative.