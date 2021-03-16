Valmont Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today released its Valmont 2021 Sustainability Report. This month, Valmont celebrates its 75th anniversary as a company and recommits to what has been a lifelong dedication to sustainability. The Company’s tagline of Conserving Resources. Improving Life is at the core of everything Valmont does: from supporting the development of resilient infrastructure and increasing the sustainability of water for agriculture, Valmont is continuously innovating to minimize their environmental impact with an unwavering commitment to caring for the planet.

“Last year, we made a promise to elevate our ESG communication, sharing our commitments and accomplishments with all stakeholders, and I’m proud to say that we have done so,” said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, “Our vision is to be the leading provider for sustainable infrastructure and agriculture solutions in the markets we serve.”

Highlights of the Sustainability Report include:

Announcing 2025 environmental goals 19% reduction in Scope I mobile source carbon intensity 12% additional reduction in normalized global electrical usage 10% reduction in Scope I/II carbon intensity

Aligning products and solutions to support critical ESG principles such as, supporting the rise in renewable energy and the need for grid resiliency providing smart infrastructure to help close the digital divide and enhance road safety delivering precision irrigation solutions to help foster food security and feed growing populations conserving resources by extending the service life of metal infrastructure

Created a new senior leadership position to lead Inclusion & Diversity efforts and establishing a diverse array of Employee Resource Groups

Spotlighting the success of the Company’s Champion Green Teams – annual awards recognizing sites which have made significant improvements in their sustainability efforts

Celebrating the resilience of employees who demonstrated great agility in adjusting to changes in the workplace brought on by the pandemic

“We are excited to highlight our commitments throughout the organization along with our plans to conserve resources and improve life in 2021 and the years beyond,” said Kaniewski.