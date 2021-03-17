 

Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the CEO Roundtable during WuXi Healthcare Forum 2021 on March 17, 2021

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE), announced today that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the following upcoming conference:

CEO Roundtable during WuXi Healthcare Forum 2021

Dr. Henry Ji will participate in the CEO forum this evening and provide an update on Sorrento’s programs. Sorrento’s Management will be available during the CEO roundtable to answer questions.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancers. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB library”), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies (“CAR-T”, “DAR-T”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADC”), and clinical stage oncolytic virus (“Seprehvir ”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including COVI-GUARD, COVI-AMG, COVI-SHIELD, Gene-MAb, COVI-MSC and COVI-DROPS; and diagnostic test solutions, inclu COVI-TRACK, COVI-STIX and COVI-TRACE

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin (“RTX”), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. RTX has completed a phase IB trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a phase 1B trial in osteoarthritis patients. SEMDEXA is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica. ZTlido was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

Disclaimer

