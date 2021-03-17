Constellium Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

PARIS, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) (“Constellium” or the “Company”) has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2020 20-F is available on Constellium's website at https://www.constellium.com/investors and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



Hard copies of the audited financial statements included in the 2020 Form 20-F are available upon request to shareholders free of charge.