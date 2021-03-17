 

Constellium Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

PARIS, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) (“Constellium” or the “Company”) has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The 2020 20-F is available on Constellium's website at https://www.constellium.com/investors and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov

Hard copies of the audited financial statements included in the 2020 Form 20-F are available upon request to shareholders free of charge.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.9 billion of revenue in 2020.

Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (443) 988-0600
investor-relations@constellium.com  		Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications
Phone: +1 443 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com 



Wertpapier


