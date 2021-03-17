 

Claritas Announces Completion of Canine Toxicology Studies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 13:30  |  65   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc.) (TSX VENTURE: KLY and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Claritas") today announced that it has completed toxicology studies of R-107 in canines. On March 12, 2021, Claritas announced strongly positive data from toxicology studies in rodents, and today the Company is announcing equally positive data from toxicology studies in dogs.

These canine toxicology studies were performed by Covance Laboratories, Inc., under full Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) compliance, which is an FDA prerequisite to initiation of Phase 1 clinical studies in humans. Covance is considered to be the world’s premier comprehensive drug development company, is FDA audited and approved to perform pre-clinical safety and toxicology studies and was named the “Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Company of the Year” in 2020 by Frost & Sullivan.

The completion of these toxicology studies in dogs will provide appropriate regulatory support for both injectable and oral formulations of R-107, as well as for any topical formulations of R-107 where the drug may be absorbed into the blood and systemic exposure may consequently occur.

Claritas is currently developing R-107 as a therapy for vaccine-resistant COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of influenza, and other viral diseases.

“Prior to initiation of Phase 1 clinical studies in humans, the FDA requires a number of GLP studies to be performed in animals. The positive results in the canine toxicology studies that we are announcing today, together with the positive results in the rodent toxicology studies that we announced last week satisfy the FDA requirements for safety toxicology studies in both species that are a prerequisite for initiating Phase 1 studies in humans and for registration for the market,” stated Robert Farrell, Claritas’ President and CEO.

Data from Canine Toxicology Studies are Strongly Positive
The canine studies at Covance evaluated four dose levels of R-107: 60, 75, 90, and 150 milligrams per kilogram of body weight given daily as a singular intramuscular injection, the same route of administration that is planned for the initial clinical studies in humans. In addition, R-107 was also administered as a repeat daily injection for 7 consecutive days, a length of time consistent with the anticipated duration of therapy in the clinical setting of COVID-19 infection. At all dose levels tested, R-107 was well tolerated by the animals. Given that the intended therapeutic dose of R-107 in humans is only 10-15 milligrams per kilogram of body weight, the results of these completed toxicology studies are expected to provide at least a 5-fold safety margin for human use. This level of safety margin substantially exceeds the standard requirement of regulatory agencies, such as the FDA.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Claritas Announces Completion of Canine Toxicology Studies SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc.) (TSX VENTURE: KLY and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Claritas") today announced that it has completed toxicology …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Bango Final Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Claritas Announces Completion of IND-Enabling Rodent Toxicology Studies with R-107
08.03.21
Claritas Announces Formation of Nitric Oxide Scientific Advisory Board
05.03.21
Claritas (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc.) Announces Addition of Professor Salvatore Cuzzocrea, Ph.D. to the Company’s Board of Directors
04.03.21
Claritas (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) Announces Additional Program to Reduce the Rate and Spread of COVID-19 with Prophylactic R-107 Nasal Spray Designed to Provide Sustained Release of Nitric Oxide in the Nasal Cavities
03.03.21
Claritas (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc.) to Collaborate with Salzman Group and Other Companies to Accelerate Development of R-107 for Treatment of Vaccine-Resistant COVID-19, Influenza, and Other Viral Infections
02.03.21
Claritas (Formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) Cites Breakthrough Data by Massachusetts General Hospital and Others Demonstrating the Effectiveness of Nitric Oxide as a Potential Therapy for COVID-19 Infection and Validating the Potential of R-107 in this Indi
01.03.21
Claritas Pharmaceuticals (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) to Focus on Development of R-107 as a Therapy for Vaccine-Resistant COVID-19, Influenza, and Other Viral Infections
26.02.21
Kalytera Announces Resumption of Trading on TSXV

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:32 Uhr
78
Revolution in der Cannabismedizin mit Kalytera Therapeutics