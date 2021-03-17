 

Grayscale Investments Launches Five New Investment Trusts

globenewswire
17.03.2021, 14:00   

New offerings reflect growing global demand for digital currency investment products

New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, today announced the launch of five new digital currency investment trusts, bringing its total number of investment products to 14.

The new trusts are:

“Digital currencies have reached an inflection point. Investor demand has never been higher, and every day we’re seeing new entrants to what has surely become a bona fide asset class,” said Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein. “Grayscale has long been the leader in creating novel pathways for investors to access the opportunities that digital currencies may offer, and this announcement carries on that tradition. We look forward to working with our global investor base, our growing team, and regulators to continue to move this industry forward.”

The new trusts are now open for daily subscription by eligible individual and institutional accredited investors.

The trusts function the same as Grayscale’s other single-asset investment trusts. Each of the trusts are among the first investment products solely invested in the digital currencies underpinning Basic Attention Token (BAT), Chainlink (LINK), Decentraland (MANA), Filecoin (FIL), and Livepeer (LPT).

Grayscale’s other single-asset investment products provide exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Horizen (ZEN), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar Lumens (XLM), and Zcash (ZEC). Additionally, Grayscale’s diversified investment product, Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, provides exposure to the top digital currencies by market capitalization.

Grayscale's investment products are available to institutional and individual accredited investors through their respective periodic and ongoing private placements. 

Certain Grayscale products are publicly-traded on OTC Markets, including OTCQX 1. Shares of these products that have become unrestricted in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SEC and may be bought and sold throughout the day via any brokerage account. These products include:

