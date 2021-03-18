 

Jamendo With 3 New Talents on Its Team Is Preparing to Launch Jamendo Rights!

AudioValley, an international specialist in B2B solutions in digital audio, (ISIN code: BE0974334667 / mnemonic: ALAVY) took advantage of the difficult year of the health crisis to work relentlessly to develop the activities of its wholly-owned subsidiary Jamendo, dedicated to rights management and music licensing sales.

Three media talents have joined the existing teams to best prepare for the resumption of the musical activities of the 45,000 independent artists who already trust Jamendo.

The Jamendo Licensing platform, which distributes artists’ music, both for free personal listening and for the purchase of commercial licences - 240,000 rights-free titles are currently offered either for the production of artistic works or for radio broadcasting at approximately 20,000 points of sale - welcomed Theo Short in early 2021 as Head of Product.

An expert in product management and the development of new products for digital communication, this lover of the user experience comes to us from Microsoft: As Principal Product Manager, he developed products such as Skype and Microsoft Teams (2010-2019). Previously, he worked at Virgin Media where he was in charge of developing digital TV (1999-2007).

Theo Short, Jamendo Head of Product, says: “I am delighted to have joined Jamendo which helps to support many incredibly talented artists so that they can make a living from their craft. I am convinced that our business has a very promising future as the demand for music for audiovisual creations has never been greater, in particular thanks to Youtubers! My role will be to ensure the continuous improvement of the platform so that it is the simplest and most pleasant to use for content publishers: they must be able to find the music that perfectly matches what they’re searching for as quickly as possible. Making it easier to send music to streaming platforms is also important."

More transparency and efficiency in the remuneration of independent artists

Jamendo Rights Management, the new business line devoted to collective music rights management, has also recruited two talents:

Nicolas Roebben joined the company in 2020 as Chief Product Officer. Since 2018, he is a consultant in music and rights tech, and provides some missions for WIPO and OAPI. Previously, he had a 13-year career at SABAM, where he held operational positions, and was responsible for strategy and international partnerships.

Claudio Ortelli, Chief Technology Officer at Jamendo between 2010 and 2016, returns to the AudioValley fold as from 15 March 2021, with new expertise acquired with two other companies.

The team is preparing for the official launch of the new business line in autumn 2021. In addition to the artists who are already represented in Jamendo’s catalogue, Jamendo Rights Management aims to attract many new talents.

“The liberalisation of collective copyright management in Europe opens up huge opportunities for growth for Jamendo, which obtained Independent Management Entity (IME) status in February 2019. We are talking about a global market of around €10 billion in revenue per year,” explains Jocelyn Seilles, General Manager of Jamendo. “We are going to offer a real alternative to authors/composers who are looking for comprehensive solutions better suited to their needs. Belonging to a fully digital group, at the cutting edge of audio technology, allows us to be in tune with new ways of creating and consuming music, and to be able to manage the collection and payment of rights in an innovative way.”

Next event:
 2020 annual results
 6 April 2021, after market close



