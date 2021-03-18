 

UDR Announces a 1% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2021

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.3625 per share, payable in cash, on April 30, 2021 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of April 9, 2021. The April 30, 2021 dividend will be the 194th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

The Company’s annualized 2021 common dividend of $1.45 per share, as previously disclosed in February, represents a 1% increase over the annualized common dividend of $1.44 per share in 2020.

UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the first quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.3925 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on April 30, 2021 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of April 9, 2021.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 52,589 apartment homes including 1,176 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.



