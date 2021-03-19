 

Virtual Conference for Life Sciences Companies Broadcast Live March 25th, 2021

Company executives will share corporate vision and answer audience questions at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

NEW YORK , March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Sciences Investor Forum today announced the agenda for its quarterly event for public and private companies, investors and industry professionals from around the world. This day-long virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the life sciences industry.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:45 AM ET on Thursday, March 25th with the first live webcast at 10:00 AM ET.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

Agenda and presenting companies:

Presentation
Time (ET) 		Presenting Company Ticker(s)
10:00 AM MagicMed Industries Inc.  
10:30 AM Sernova Corp. OTCQB: SEOVF | TSX-V: SVA
11:00 AM VolitionRx Limited NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX
11:30 AM Skylight Health Group Inc. OTCQX: SHGFF | TSX-V:SHG
12:00 PM Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. OTCQX: BABYF | TSX-V: BABY
12:30 PM XORTX Therapeutics Inc. OTCQB: XRTXF | CSE: XRX
1:00 PM Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. OTCQX: CRTPF | TSX: CRDL
1:30 PM EarthRenew Inc. OTCQB: VVIVF | CSE: ERTH
2:00 PM Avicanna Inc. OTCQX: AVCNF | TSX: AVCN
2:30 PM Orexo AB OTCQX: ORXOY | STO: ORX

About Life Sciences Investor Forum
Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network. 

Life Sciences Investor Forum
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
(212) 220-2221
johnv@lifesciencesinvestorforum.com



