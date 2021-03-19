 

Saniona Chairman J. Donald deBethizy and CEO Rami Levin, as well as additional members of the board and management, purchase Saniona shares in the open market

March 19, 2021

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that the Chairman and the CEO, as well as additional members of the Board of Directors and executive management team, have purchased 70,429 shares of the company in the open market for a total value of approximately SEK 1.5 million.

Saniona Chairman of the Board J. Donald deBethizy bought 12,500 shares in the company for a total investment of SEK 262,795. President and CEO Rami Levin bought 10,000 shares in the company for a total investment of SEK 208,400. In addition, a total of 47,929 shares were acquired by the other members of Saniona's Board of Directors and executive management team. All transactions have been made in the open market through broker-assisted trades during the period from 17 March 2021 to 18 March 2021. 

For more information, please contact
Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:30 CET on 19 March 2021.

About Saniona
Saniona is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for rare disease patients around the world. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, severe rare disorders characterized by uncontrollable hunger and intractable weight gain. Saniona’s robust drug discovery engine has generated a library now consisting of more than 20,000 proprietary modulators of ion channels, a significantly untapped drug class that is scientifically validated. Lead candidate SAN711 is entering Phase 1 for rare neuropathic disorders, with SAN903 for rare inflammatory and fibrotic disorders advancing through preclinical studies. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in Copenhagen, Denmark and is building its corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

