Saniona Chairman J. Donald deBethizy and CEO Rami Levin, as well as additional members of the board and management, purchase Saniona shares in the open market

PRESS RELEASE

March 19, 2021

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that the Chairman and the CEO, as well as additional members of the Board of Directors and executive management team, have purchased 70,429 shares of the company in the open market for a total value of approximately SEK 1.5 million.

Saniona Chairman of the Board J. Donald deBethizy bought 12,500 shares in the company for a total investment of SEK 262,795. President and CEO Rami Levin bought 10,000 shares in the company for a total investment of SEK 208,400. In addition, a total of 47,929 shares were acquired by the other members of Saniona's Board of Directors and executive management team. All transactions have been made in the open market through broker-assisted trades during the period from 17 March 2021 to 18 March 2021.