 

Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 07:00  |  34   |   |   

Saint-Herblain (France), March 22, 2021Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it has joined the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices, following the recent quarterly review of Euronext Paris Indices Committee.

The SBF 120 index is one of the flagship indices of the Paris Stock Exchange, consisting of the top 120 stocks listed on Euronext Paris in terms of both liquidity and market capitalization. The CAC Mid 60 index includes 60 companies of national and European importance. It represents the 60 largest French equities beyond the CAC 40 and the CAC Next 20. This total of 120 companies composes the SBF 120.

David Lawrence, Acting Chief Financial Officer of Valneva said, “We are extremely pleased with Euronext’s decision which is a clear recognition of Valneva’s progress and transformation since its creation in 2013. We will continue to roll-out our operational and capital market strategy with the objective to create additional value for our shareholders.”

About Valneva SE
Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach to vaccine development, beginning with the identification of deadly and debilitating infectious diseases that lack a prophylactic vaccine solution and for which there are limited therapeutic treatment options. We then apply our deep understanding of vaccine science, including our expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, as well as our established vaccine development capabilities, to develop prophylactic vaccines to address these diseases. We have leveraged our expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19.

 

Valneva Investor and Media Contacts
Laetitia Bachelot-Fontaine
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
M +33 (0)6 4516 7099
investors@valneva.com         		 

 

Teresa Pinzolits
Corporate Communications Specialist
T +43 (0)1 20620 1116
communications@valneva.com 		 
Seite 1 von 4
Valneva Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices Saint-Herblain (France), March 22, 2021 – Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announce discovery of potentially new ...
JOYY to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25, 2021
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Gold Bull intersects 144.8m at 1.67g/t gold, including 6.1m at 10.75g/t gold in maiden drill hole ...
DeFi Bermuda Trading Subsidiary Generates 755.47% Re-turns Since Inception
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Launches Idylla GeneFusion Assay as Rapid Lab Workflow Solution for Gene Fusion Testing
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.03.21
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
08.03.21
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
25.02.21
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
22.02.21
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
1.147
Valneva: Hohes Potential für die Zukunft