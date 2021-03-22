Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices

The SBF 120 index is one of the flagship indices of the Paris Stock Exchange, consisting of the top 120 stocks listed on Euronext Paris in terms of both liquidity and market capitalization. The CAC Mid 60 index includes 60 companies of national and European importance. It represents the 60 largest French equities beyond the CAC 40 and the CAC Next 20. This total of 120 companies composes the SBF 120.

Saint-Herblain (France), March 22, 2021 – Valneva SE , a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it has joined the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices, following the recent quarterly review of Euronext Paris Indices Committee.

David Lawrence, Acting Chief Financial Officer of Valneva said, “We are extremely pleased with Euronext’s decision which is a clear recognition of Valneva’s progress and transformation since its creation in 2013. We will continue to roll-out our operational and capital market strategy with the objective to create additional value for our shareholders.”

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach to vaccine development, beginning with the identification of deadly and debilitating infectious diseases that lack a prophylactic vaccine solution and for which there are limited therapeutic treatment options. We then apply our deep understanding of vaccine science, including our expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, as well as our established vaccine development capabilities, to develop prophylactic vaccines to address these diseases. We have leveraged our expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19.