 

Novartis announces positive result of phase III study with radioligand therapy 177Lu-PSMA-617 in patients with advanced prostate cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 07:15  |  47   |   |   

  • Phase III VISION study with 177Lu-PSMA-617 met both primary endpoints, significantly improving overall survival (OS) and radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) in patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer1
  • VISION trial findings to be presented at upcoming medical meeting, with regulatory submissions in the US and EU anticipated in 2021
  • Novartis is committed to reimagining prostate cancer through targeted radioligand therapy with 177Lu-PSMA-617
  • More than 15 dedicated early to late development and research programs underway to identify the next wave of radioligand therapies for cancer

Basel, March, 23, 2021 — Novartis today reported the first interpretable results of the Phase III VISION study evaluating the efficacy and safety of 177Lu-PSMA-617, a targeted radioligand therapy in patients with progressive PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) compared to best standard of care alone. The trial met both primary endpoints of overall survival and radiographic progression-free survival1, helping to move closer the ambition of becoming the targeted treatment for >80% of patients with advanced prostate cancer. The safety profile was consistent with data reported in previous clinical studies1. Results from the VISION trial will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and included in US and EU regulatory submissions.

“Patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer have a less than 1 in 6 chance of surviving 5 years2 and need new treatment options. These groundbreaking data confirm our belief in the potential of 177Lu-PSMA-617 to reimagine outcomes for these patients through phenotypic precision medicine. We intend to submit these data to regulatory authorities as soon as possible,” said John Tsai, Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer for Novartis. “We would like to thank the patients who volunteered to participate in this study as well as the clinical teams at each of the trial sites. We would not be able to realize our commitment to reimagining medicine without the partnership of patients and their families.”

Seite 1 von 5


Novartis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novartis announces positive result of phase III study with radioligand therapy 177Lu-PSMA-617 in patients with advanced prostate cancer Phase III VISION study with 177Lu-PSMA-617 met both primary endpoints, significantly improving overall survival (OS) and radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) in patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer1 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Translate Bio Appoints Dr. Rand Sutherland as President
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Novartis (NOVN): Aktie des Schweizer Pharmakonzerns mit Bullenflagge
22.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein startet Novartis mit 'Market-Perform' - Ziel 88 Franken
22.03.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH stuft NOVARTIS AG auf 'Neutral'
22.03.21
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
15.03.21
New Zolgensma data demonstrate age-appropriate development when used early, real-world benefit in older children and durability 5+ years post-treatment
10.03.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt NOVARTIS AG auf 'Buy'
09.03.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: Noch etwas höher nach Vortagesrally
09.03.21
Aktien Europa: Anleger bleiben zuversichtlich nach Vortagesrally
09.03.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt NOVARTIS AG auf 'Buy'
09.03.21
JEFFERIES belässt NOVARTIS AG auf 'Buy'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
653
Langweiliger Wert - > konservativ -> krisensicher -> Rendite >8%
25.11.20
225
In 10 Schritten schweizerische Quellensteuer am Beispiel von Novartis zurückfordern