 

Bank of Åland Plc Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market

Bank of Åland Plc
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
February 23, 2021, 8.30 p.m

Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market

The Bank of Åland Plc has filed an application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd for the admission of the below-mentioned securities (SEK denominated Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Capital Notes issue) to trading in a regulated market.

Name of issue: Ålandsbanken SEK 300,000,000 Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Capital Notes

 ISIN code: SE0013360153

Issue amount: SEK 300,000,000

The Final Terms of the Issue are available at the issuer’s website:
https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/debt-programme

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, phone +358 40 512 7505


