DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt Hapag-Lloyd AG plans to issue a sustainability-linked senior note for the early redemption of the existing EUR bond in the amount of EUR 300 million and maturing in 2024 23-March-2021 / 07:59 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hapag-Lloyd AG plans to issue a sustainability-linked senior note for the early redemption of the existing EUR bond in the amount of EUR 300 million and maturing in 2024

Subject to attractive market conditions, Hapag-Lloyd AG plans to issue a sustainability-linked senior note in the amount of EUR 300 million. To this end, Hapag-Lloyd has today engaged a consortium of banks to arrange and conduct meetings with potential investors in the days ahead. The proceeds of this potential senior note issuance are to be used to redeem the existing EUR bond (ISIN XS1645113322 and ISIN XS1645114056) in the amount of EUR 300 million and maturing in 2024.

As part of these efforts, subject to a successful placement of the new sustainability-linked senior note, Hapag-Lloyd intends to redeem the outstanding senior note early and in full - presumably on 7 April 2021 - at the fixed redemption price of 102.563%.

Disclaimer

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States of America (the "United States"), Canada, Japan, Australia or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.