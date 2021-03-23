 

Allarity Therapeutics plans fully guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 100 million

- Proceeds will finance further development of three high-priority programs
- Rights Issue is fully covered by subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments
- The Company will discontinue the use of convertible notes  

Hørsholm, Denmark (23 March 2021) Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to carry out a fully secured rights issue of units, consisting of new shares and warrants with pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company's existing shareholders (the “Rights Issue”). Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company will initially receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 100 million. In the event that all warrants are exercised, the Company will receive additional gross proceeds of approximately SEK 200 million. The proceeds from the Rights Issue will strengthen the Company’s financial position and enable it to continue executing its strategy focused on the Company’s three high-priority programs. The Board of Directors also announces that it intends to convene the Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2021 in order to secure shareholder approval of the necessary authorizations to the Board of Directors for the proposed Rights Issue. Notice of the Annual General Meeting will be published through a separate press release.

Summary of the proposed Rights Issue

  • The Rights Issue is subject to and will require shareholder approval to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve and implement the necessary changes to the Company’s Articles of Association, including the necessary authorizations to increase the share capital.
  • The Company has obtained a combination of subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments amounting to in aggregate approximately SEK 101 million, corresponding to approximately 100 percent of the Rights Issue, including undertakings from the Company’s largest shareholder.
  • Provided that the shareholders approve the necessary authorizations, the Board of Directors intends to resolve and finally approve the Rights Issue on or around 16 April 2021.
  • The proceeds from the Rights Issue will strengthen the Company’s financial position and enable it to continue executing its strategy focused on the Company’s three high-priority programs.
  • Each share held in the Company on the record date 7 May 2021 will entitle the shareholder to subscription of one (1) Unit Right. Two (2) Unit Rights confers the right to subscribe one (1) Unit. 
  • One (1) Unit consists of one (1) newly issued share and one (1) warrant (series TO 3) in the Company. The Rights Issue consists of a maximum of 119,520,759 Units.
  • The subscription price per Unit is SEK 0.85.
  • Each warrant issued in the Rights Issue is intended to confer the right to subscribe for one (1) share against cash payment of SEK 1.70. The warrants may be exercised in a period of up to 24 months following the Rights Issue. 
  • Proceeds from the Rights Issue will be approximately SEK 100 million before costs. The costs are estimated to approximately SEK 6 million excluding fees to underwriters. The underwriters' fees are estimated to be approximately SEK 10 million. All fees will be paid in Units.
  • If all warrants issued in connection with the Rights Issue are exercised, the Company will receive an additional amount of approximately SEK 200 million.

Allarity’s CEO, Steve Carchedi, stated, “Allarity is now at a stage where we are fully focused on delivering clinical and commercial progress of our three high-priority projects, and the potential value inflection points for all of these projects may soon start to appear on our horizon, within this year and the next. This situation creates the right moment for our Company to present a highly competitive investment case to both our current and new shareholders.”

