Elis - Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 28 02 2021

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 28 FEVRIER 2021

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 221 819 430
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 265 087 978
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 264 999 005

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 28 FEBRUARY 2021

Total number of shares 221,819,430
Theoretical number of voting rights 265,087,978
Number of exercisable voting rights 264,999,005

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

