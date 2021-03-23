Elis - Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 28 02 2021
DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 28 FEVRIER 2021
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
|Nombre d’actions composant le capital social
|221 819 430
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
|265 087 978
|Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
|264 999 005
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 28 FEBRUARY 2021
|Total number of shares
|221,819,430
|Theoretical number of voting rights
|265,087,978
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|264,999,005
This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com
Contacts
Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Attachment
- Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 28 02 2021
