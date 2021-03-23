Sale of the loss-making container business, Higher future profitability and better planning ability available, Negative and positive effects balance each other out and therefore we confirm the price target of EUR13.50; Rating: BUY



In an announcement dated 18 March 2021, Aves One AG announced the complete sale of its maritime container portfolio. The company had already gradually withdrawn from this business segment in previous reporting periods by reducing its container portfolio, so that the current step is surprising at this point in time, but should be seen as a consistent implementation of the focus on the rail segment. In the container segment, which is a pure commodity business, there is a downward trend in returns. However, this is offset by comparatively expensive financing at Aves One AG, so that the container segment was loss-making in the past financial years, adjusted for currency effects.



The sale of the container segment, which is expected to be completed in the coming months, will generate a net cash inflow of $23.8 million. In all likelihood, however, this transaction will result in a book loss of EUR33.5 million. As this is to be taken into account in the 2020 financial statements if possible, Aves One AG will thus report a significant decline in the after-tax result. Against the backdrop of the resulting significant reduction in equity, which had amounted to EUR38.14 million as at 30 September 2020, the company is considering measures to strengthen equity. Among other things, the conversion of an existing loan in the amount of around EUR 24 million into a hybrid loan, which will be allocated to equity as at 31 December 2020, should result in a strengthening of the equity base.



With the sale of the container segment, there will be no further exchange rate effects in the future, which in some cases had a considerable impact on the company's earnings picture in the past financial years. In addition, the focus on the rail and swap body segment will increase the reliability of the business development as well as the overall company profitability. This is also against the background of the discontinuation of the high interest rate loans for the container segment, as a result of which the average nominal interest rate is approaching the 3.0 % mark. We therefore rate the sale positively overall.



Rating: BUY

Analyst: GBC

