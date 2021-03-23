TELUS is helping to bridge digital and health divides for 3 million Canadians in need during the pandemic

TELUS expanded its suite of Connecting for Good programs this past year to reach even more Canadians

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to bridge digital and health divides, TELUS has been expanding its vast portfolio of Connecting for Good programs , which have long supported Canada’s citizens in need. These programs leverage TELUS’ world-leading technology to create meaningful change by ensuring equal access to technology. Now, nearly three million Canadians are now able to take advantage of TELUS’ various Connecting for Good programs each year.



“At a time when the human connection has never been more important, TELUS remains committed to ensuring all Canadians stay connected to the people and information that matter the most,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO. “Throughout the pandemic, our globally leading network has provided the backbone for these truly meaningful connections, enabling Canadians to work and learn remotely, receive medical support, and stay connected to family and friends. By expanding our TELUS Connecting for Good programs, we are helping people access the vital tools and resources they need to live fulfilling lives.”