TELUS is helping to bridge digital and health divides for 3 million Canadians in need during the pandemic
TELUS expanded its suite of Connecting for Good programs this past year to reach even more Canadians
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to bridge digital and health divides, TELUS has been expanding its vast portfolio of Connecting for Good programs, which have long supported Canada’s citizens in need. These programs leverage TELUS’ world-leading technology to create
meaningful change by ensuring equal access to technology. Now, nearly three million Canadians are now able to take advantage of TELUS’ various Connecting for Good programs each year.
“At a time when the human connection has never been more important, TELUS remains committed to ensuring all Canadians stay connected to the people and information that matter the most,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO. “Throughout the pandemic, our globally leading network has provided the backbone for these truly meaningful connections, enabling Canadians to work and learn remotely, receive medical support, and stay connected to family and friends. By expanding our TELUS Connecting for Good programs, we are helping people access the vital tools and resources they need to live fulfilling lives.”
Over the past 12 months, here is how TELUS expanded its Connecting for Good programs to support Canadians in need:
-
Internet for Good:
- Partnered with school boards for K-12 students in need to get high speed Internet at home for only $9.95 per month
- Expanded to British Columbians, Albertans and Quebecers in need and living with disabilities, giving them access to $9.95 per month high speed Internet to stay safely connected at home;
-
Mobility for Good:
- Donated more than 14,000 free mobile devices and rate plans, valued at more than $14 million, to hundreds of community health organizations across the country;
- Launched TELUS Mobility for Good for Seniors, providing Canadian seniors receiving the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) with a subsidized mobility rate plan to ensure they can stay connected to loved ones, reduce feelings of isolation, manage their mental wellbeing, and access important healthcare and government resources and information.
- Expanded the TELUS Mobility for Good for Youth program to all provinces nationally, and now offering 20,000 youth transitioning from foster care a free smartphone and fully subsidized 3GB data plan for two years;
- Launched TELUS Mobility for Good for health care workers, giving two months free wireless service to frontline healthcare workers in the hospitals hardest hit by across Canada
-
Health for Good:
- Broadened the reach of TELUS Health for Good to a total of 10 cities across Canada, enabling mobile health clinics equipped with the latest in wireless and health technology, to deliver primary and mental health care, including COVID-19 testing and assessments, directly to people in need
To learn more, visit telus.com/friendly. Together, let’s make the future friendly.
