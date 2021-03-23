 

TELUS is helping to bridge digital and health divides for 3 million Canadians in need during the pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

TELUS expanded its suite of Connecting for Good programs this past year to reach even more Canadians

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to bridge digital and health divides, TELUS has been expanding its vast portfolio of Connecting for Good programs, which have long supported Canada’s citizens in need. These programs leverage TELUS’ world-leading technology to create meaningful change by ensuring equal access to technology. Now, nearly three million Canadians are now able to take advantage of TELUS’ various Connecting for Good programs each year.

“At a time when the human connection has never been more important, TELUS remains committed to ensuring all Canadians stay connected to the people and information that matter the most,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO. “Throughout the pandemic, our globally leading network has provided the backbone for these truly meaningful connections, enabling Canadians to work and learn remotely, receive medical support, and stay connected to family and friends. By expanding our TELUS Connecting for Good programs, we are helping people access the vital tools and resources they need to live fulfilling lives.”

Over the past 12 months, here is how TELUS expanded its Connecting for Good programs to support Canadians in need:

  • Internet for Good:
  • Mobility for Good:
    • Donated more than 14,000 free mobile devices and rate plans, valued at more than $14 million, to hundreds of community health organizations across the country;
    • Launched TELUS Mobility for Good for Seniors, providing Canadian seniors receiving the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) with a subsidized mobility rate plan to ensure they can stay connected to loved ones, reduce feelings of isolation, manage their mental wellbeing, and access important healthcare and government resources and information.
    • Expanded the TELUS Mobility for Good for Youth program to all provinces nationally, and now offering 20,000 youth transitioning from foster care a free smartphone and fully subsidized 3GB data plan for two years;
    • Launched TELUS Mobility for Good for health care workers, giving two months free wireless service to frontline healthcare workers in the hospitals hardest hit by across Canada
  • Health for Good:
    • Broadened the reach of TELUS Health for Good to a total of 10 cities across Canada, enabling mobile health clinics equipped with the latest in wireless and health technology, to deliver primary and mental health care, including COVID-19 testing and assessments, directly to people in need

To learn more, visit telus.com/friendly. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Seite 1 von 2
Telus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TELUS is helping to bridge digital and health divides for 3 million Canadians in need during the pandemic TELUS expanded its suite of Connecting for Good programs this past year to reach even more CanadiansVANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In an effort to bridge digital and health divides, TELUS has been expanding its vast …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
Leading Edge Materials CEO's Letter to the Shareholders
Novo Nordisk receives Refusal to File letter for once-weekly semaglutide 2.0 mg for the treatment ...
Umicore - Acquisition of own shares
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
TELUS and the governments of Quebec and Canada accelerate the deployment of high speed Internet, boosting the economy in remote communities
02.03.21
Lionbridge verkauft seine Abteilung für künstliche Intelligenz (AI) an TELUS International
02.03.21
TELUS celebrates International Women’s Day by donating movie rental costs to Dress for Success Canada
01.03.21
TELUS announces new brand promise: Let’s make the future friendly
23.02.21
TELUS contributes $85 million, representing 5% of profits, to charities in Canada
22.02.21
TELUS awarded Fastest Mobile Network in Canada for seventh consecutive time